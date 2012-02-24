MUMBAI, Feb 24 India's Power Grid Corp.
, a state-run transmission utility, is planning to
raise at least 10 billion rupees ($204.5 million) via 15-year
bonds, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal said
on Friday.
The issue is likely to open on Wednesday, said the source.
The bonds are rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL and LAAA by ICRA.
($1 = 48.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)