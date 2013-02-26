MUMBAI Feb 26 An Indian government panel has
proposed that prices of patented medicines be based on the
country's per capita income, a move that would substantially
reduce prices of costly drugs made by global pharmaceutical
firms.
The proposal, which seeks the input of other government
agencies as well as industry groups, could provoke the ire of
Big Pharma, which has clashed with India over protection of
intellectual property, price regulations for generic drugs, and
compulsory licenses for costly medicines.
A panel formed under the ministry of chemicals and
fertilizers has recommended setting up a committee to negotiate
with drugmakers to fix prices of costly drugs used to treat
deadly diseases such as cancer, HIV and hepatitis.
The proposal is the latest in a series of measures taken by
India to make medicines more affordable for the country's 1.2
billion population.
"If we compare the per-capita income with the prices of
patented medicines in countries like Australia or France, prices
in India are comparatively high and hence, they need to be
regulated," a senior ministry official told Reuters, declining
to be identified because he was not authorised to speak with
media.
Generic medicines account for more than 90 percent of
India's $13 billion pharmaceuticals market. U.S.-based Abbott
Laboratories has the largest share of the overall Indian
drug market followed by India's Cipla.
The proposal, posted late on Monday on the ministry website,
cites as an example the lung-cancer drug erlotinib HCL, sold by
Roche Holding AG as Tarceva. In India, it costs 35,450
rupees ($660) for one month of 100 mg tablets, equivalent to
121,085 rupees in France and 121,650 rupees in Australia.
Based on per-capita gross national incomes, if the drug
costs 35,450 rupees in India, its respective cost would be just
11,643 rupees in France and 10,309 rupees in Australia based on
per capita income in the respective countries, the report said.
The Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, which
represents foreign drugmakers in India, did not reply to
questions from Reuters.
"If stringent price regulations are enforced then latest
drugs will not be made available in India," said Ameet Hariani,
managing partner at Hariani & Co, a Mumbai-based law firm that
advises drugmakers and other companies.