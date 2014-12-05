* BfArM investigating 176 approvals given to 28 drugmakers
* As a result, watchdog has suspended some drug approvals
* EU drugs agency to make recommendation on matter in Jan
(Adds comment from European Medicines Agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 5 A German drugs regulator
is suspending the marketing approval of some generic drugs due
to concerns over the quality of data from clinical trials
conducted by India's GVK Biosciences.
The quality of Indian pharmaceuticals has come under fire
this year, with regulators in Europe and the United States
citing problems ranging from data manipulation to sanitation and
banning the import of certain products from several firms.
Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices
(BfArM) said on Friday it was investigating drug approvals based
on clinical trials meant to show that the generic drugs were
equivalent to the original branded versions conducted by GVK
between 2008 and 2014.
The London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) later
released a statement saying it would "issue a recommendation on
whether the marketing authorisations of the concerned medicines
should be maintained, varied, suspended or withdrawn across the
EU". That recommendation is expected in January 2015.
The action taken by BfArM involves a large number of
medicines.
The German watchdog said it was investigating 176 approvals
given to 28 drugmakers, and that it had started suspending
marketing approvals. It did not name the drugs or companies
affected, did not specify what its concerns over GVK's trials
were, and did not estimate how many approvals it would end up
suspending.
BfArM said that while there was no indication patients'
health was at risk, it was ordering drugmakers whose approvals
were found to have been based on data from GVK trials to stop
distributing the drugs concerned until they could provide data
from new studies.
Its investigation was prompted by findings by French
regulator ANSM, which said in August an inspection of GVK's site
in Hyderabad had raised serious concerns over whether studies by
the company complied with good clinical practices.
GVK was not immediately available for comment.
In a statement posted on its website, it said the EMA's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had found
that studies it conducted in Hyderabad were insufficient to
support drug approvals.
"We at GVK BIO believe that the studies conducted are in
accordance with the GCP (good clinical practice) guidelines
while we honour the conclusion made by CHMP," it said in the
statement, which was not dated.
It said it expected affected drugmakers would need to repeat
the concerned studies in the next 12-15 months.
Indian drugmakers are among the world's biggest producers of
generic medicines, or cheaper copies of drugs whose patents have
expired.
Earlier this week the European Union banned imports from a
Ranbaxy Laboratories factory unit that makes
injectable antibiotics after the unit failed an inspection, the
latest in a series of quality-related setbacks for the Indian
drugmaker.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark
Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)