FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS/MUMBAI, Dec 6 Regulators
in France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg are suspending the
marketing approval of 25 generic drugs due to concerns over the
quality of data from clinical trials conducted by India's GVK
Biosciences, French watchdog ANSM said on Friday.
The quality of Indian pharmaceuticals has come under fire
this year, with regulators in Europe and the United States
citing problems ranging from data manipulation to sanitation and
banning the import of certain products from several firms.
"This decision is taken out of precaution. No element at
this stage has led to establish a true risk for human health or
a lack of efficacy of these drugs," ANSM said on its website.
All of the drugs being suspended, several of which are made
by Mylan and Abbott, have brand name equivalents
that can be used instead, so patients will not have to interrupt
their treatment, it added.
ANSM and Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical
Devices (BfArM) said they were investigating the drug approvals
based on clinical trials meant to show that these generic drugs
were equivalent to the original branded versions conducted by
GVK Bio between 2008 and 2014.
ANSM said it had alerted European authorities after it
inspected GVK Bio's site in Hyderabad, India, and found
"anomalies" in the way electrocardiograms (ECG) were monitored
during the bioequivalence studies.
It said the inspection raised serious concerns over whether
the company's studies complied with good clinical practices.
GVK Bio's CEO Manni Kantipudi disputed the French watchdog's
findings and said ECGs were not an important component of the
drug efficacy.
ANSM concluded GVK Bio, which conducts clinical research for
domestic and foreign drugmakers, manipulated the ECGs without
taking into account the company's views, he said.
"We have agreed to redo the studies, I'm fine with that, but
don't say that there was gross manipulation of the ECGs,"
Kantipudi told Reuters. He said the company had received board
approval to spend $5.7-$6.5 million for new studies.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) separately released a
statement saying it would "issue a recommendation on whether the
marketing authorisations of the concerned medicines should be
maintained, varied, suspended or withdrawn across the EU".
That recommendation is expected in January 2015.
The German watchdog said it was investigating 176 approvals
given to 28 drugmakers. It did not name the drugs or companies
affected.
BfArM said it was ordering drugmakers whose approvals were
found to have been based on data from GVK trials to stop
distributing the concerned drugs until they could provide data
from new studies.
ANSM said several drugmakers - it did not identify them -
had already offered to carry out new studies which, if positive,
could allow the drugs on the market again.
GVK Bio's Kantipudi said the company has started conducting
new studies for five to six of its clients. About 35 of the
company's 400 clients have been affected by the Europoean
regulator's move, he said.
He said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspected its
Hyderabad plant in June, after the French regulator's audit, and
was satisfied with the ECG-related data. No other regulator had
contacted the company since then, he added.
