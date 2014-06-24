MUMBAI, June 24 India's health ministry has
formed a committee that will meet for the first time on Tuesday
to consider raising the number of drugs deemed essential and
subject to price caps, people directly involved in the process
said.
The committee will consider adding more drugs to the
National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), all of which would
then come under price controls, one of the people told Reuters.
New Delhi last year raised the number of drugs that are
subject to price controls to 348, up from 74 earlier, with a
view to make medicines affordable for the 70 percent of people
living on less than $2 a day.
India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Secretary for the
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lov Verma did not respond
to mails for comment. All the sources declined to be named
because the details of the plan are not public.
Although a decision is unlikely to be made soon, the move
will draw the ire of global drugmakers like Pfizer Inc,
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Abbott Laboratories, all
of which have a large presence in India's $15 billion
pharmaceutical industry.
