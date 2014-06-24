* Price caps expanded to 348 drugs last year from 74
* Expansion of price caps to hit earnings of drugmakers
* Health ministry panel meets on Tuesday to consider plan
(Adds comments from consultant, healthcare activist, share
price, background)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, June 24 The government of India is
likely to raise the number of drugs deemed essential and subject
to price caps, people directly involved in the process said.
A panel formed by India's health ministry is meeting for the
first time on Tuesday to consider adding more drugs to the list
of essential medicines, all of which would then come under price
caps, one of the people said. The move would make the drugs more
affordable in a country where 70 percent of the people live on
less than $2 a day.
Making more drugs subject to price caps will draw the ire of
global drugmakers like Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc
and Abbott Laboratories, all of which have a
large presence in India's $15 billion pharmaceutical industry.
The global drugmakers have already been hit by wide-ranging
government-imposed price reductions and a legal system with a
history of disallowing patent protection in recent years in an
emerging market that is a vital growth driver for the firms.
Bringing more drugs under price controls would dash hopes
for an easing of the populist drug policies of the previous
federal government under new, business-friendly Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, industry analysts said.
"It is surprising that yet another committee is being formed
(on price control)," a top executive at the Indian unit of a
large global pharmaceutical company said, declining to be named
due to sensitivity of the issue. "This (is) quite the antithesis
of what is the purported philosophy of the new government."
India last year raised the number of drugs that are subject
to price controls to 348 from 74 earlier, covering up to 30
percent of the total drugs sold in the country, according to
industry officials.
India's pharmaceutical sector sub-index extended its loss
after Reuters reported the committee's formation, trading down
0.2 percent at 0656 GMT, while the main Mumbai market index
was trading up 1.1 percent.
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the
India unit of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, reversed their gains to fall
0.1 percent. Lupin Ltd, India's fourth-largest
drugmaker by revenue, was trading down 0.4 percent.
DECLINING REVENUE, MARGINS
India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Secretary for the
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lov Verma did not respond
to mails for comment on the panel meeting. The sources declined
to be named because the details of the plan are not public.
Healthcare activists say that India needs to expand its list
of medicines in the so-called National List of Essential
Medicines (NLEM) to improve access as the drugs that are under
price caps now don't adequately address healthcare needs.
Many medicines, such as the anti-infection agent amikacin,
and the antibiotic cycloserine, which are included in the World
Health Organisation's essential medicines list, are not included
in the Indian NLEM, said Chinu Srinivasan, member of the All
India Drug Action Network, which has been campaigning for drug
price caps.
The pharmaceutical industry, however, has primarily blamed
such price controls for declining profit margins in India. Many
companies are still reeling under the impact of last year's
expansion of the price cap list.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) margins at GlaxoSmithKline's Indian unit fell to
20.7 percent in the year ended in December from 31.3 percent the
year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Most companies have taken the last round of price cuts in
their stride, (but) they are not happy about it," said Sujay
Shetty, India pharmaceuticals and life sciences leader at
consultant PricewwaterhouseCoopers.
"I don't think the industry would be receptive to another
round of price cuts."
LOWEST SALES GROWTH
Pharmaceutical sales in India, a key emerging market with
sales of patented drugs in Western countries slowing, recorded
about 6 percent growth in 2013-2014 - its lowest ever - mainly
due to price controls, according to research firm Crisil.
Global drugmakers have had a tough time in India's $15
billion market, but with 1.2 billion people increasingly seeking
both on and off-prescription drugs, the market is too big for
firms to simply throw in the towel.
India stunned the industry in 2012 by overriding a patent on
cancer drug Nexavar made by Bayer AG and issuing a
so-called compulsory licence to Natco Pharma, allowing
the local firm to sell a copy for a fraction of the price.
Pricing pressure was a factor in researcher IMS Health
projecting India will be the world's 11th biggest pharmaceutical
market by 2017, from 13th in 2012, rather than eighth by 2016 as
forecast less than two years ago.
For Indian drugmakers like Wockhardt Ltd and
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, a raft of sanctions imposed
by regulators in the last couple of years due to serious
production quality lapses also added to the earnings pressure.
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Matt Driskill)