MUMBAI Dec 12 India has capped the prices of 52
more drugs, including painkillers and antibiotics, the pricing
authority said in a notice.
The additional drugs join a list of nearly 400 essential
medicines that have so far been placed under price control in
India, where a majority of the people live on under $2 a day and
health insurance is scarce.
The new drugs to come under price control include
commonly-used antibiotics and painkillers as well as medicines
used for treating cancer and skin disorders, a notice on the
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority website said.
Companies including Lupin Ltd, Cadila Healthcare
Ltd and Merck Ltd - the Indian arm of German
firm Merck KGaA - are among those selling drugs
mentioned in the latest notice, the authority said.
Cadila and Lupin, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Merck's India unit was not immediately reachable.
