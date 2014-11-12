MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian drugmakers expect a
slowdown in new generic drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) to weigh on sales in their largest market
for at least two more quarters, due to an ongoing overhaul of
the review process.
India's $15 billion pharmaceutical industry, which has been
hit by a spate of regulatory sanctions in the past year due to
concerns about production processes, supplies about 40 percent
of generic and over-the-counter drugs to the United States.
The FDA implemented the Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA)
programme in October 2012, giving the agency the right to
collect fees from manufacturers to expedite the approval for
sale of generic drugs.
But the agency has not made as much progress with clearing
the existing backlog of applications for cheap copycat drugs as
some Indian manufacturers had hoped, company executives said,
which is now beginning to drag on sales in the United States.
A rise in the number of filings for new generic drugs from
India and elsewhere, and the need to step up inspections of
production facilities before giving final approval, is putting
pressure on FDA resources, adding to the backlog, analysts said.
While the FDA is hiring more staff and looking to speed up
the process, Indian pharmaceutical industry executives say the
pace of approvals is unlikely to pick up until 2016.
Leading Indian generic drugmakers Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd this
month posted a drop in their second-quarter U.S. sales, blaming
the slowdown in the approval process.
"The U.S. has been challenging in this year because of the
significant slowdown in product approvals. The remaining half of
this financial year will remain challenging for the industry,"
Glenmark Managing Director Glenn Saldanha told Reuters.
APPROVAL LAG TAKES TOLL
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest
drugmaker by revenue, and Cipla Ltd, both due to
report their quarterly results on Thursday, are also expected to
be affected by the slowing approvals, analysts said.
While Sun Pharma is expected to report a 17 percent rise in
net profit for the second quarter, helped by a pick-up in sales
in its home market, Cipla is expected to report a 7 percent drop
in the net profit.
"The (FDA approval) process will be streamlined with a lag,
and that lag is still taking a toll on most companies," said
Siddhant Khandekar, vice-president of research at brokerage
ICICI Securities. "The implementation has already started, but
we will probably see normalisation only by 2016."
FDA spokeswoman Sandy Walsh said the agency was on track
with the implementation of the GDUFA and was "maintaining pace
with historical performance". The FDA approved 45 new drug
applications in August and September 2014 each, which was more
than the monthly average for 2012 and 2013, she said.
"We remain committed to utilizing all available resources to
ensure expeditious and complete (new application) reviews."
By 2017, the FDA aims to bring down the review time to 10
months from about 30 months now. For applications submitted in
the year starting October 2014, the FDA has set a target to
complete review of 60 percent within 15 months.
Some Indian generic drugmakers are, however, uncertain about
the pace of approvals in the near future.
"Our inventory is lined up in the United States in
anticipation of approvals, and we expect them to come in by
January, if not December. But it is not in our control," Dr
Reddy's finance chief Saumen Chakraborty said.
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Alex Richardson)