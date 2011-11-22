India's Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering, a
shipbuilder, said on Tuesday it will issue 81.9 million shares
on preferential basis to an international strategic investor at
not-less-than 110 rupees per share.
Reacting to the news, shares of the company rose as much as
10 percent to hit 62 rupees.
The announcement comes a day after promoter SKIL
Infrastructure clarified neither has it sold any Pipavav Defence
shares nor there is any shares held by it on margin funding. The
clarification was in response to a 20 percent fall in the stock
on Friday.
In the notice to the stock exchange, the company did not
disclose the name of the investor, but said the investment will
be for long term, with a right to nominate one director on
board.
"The investor will initially subscribe to 5 percent of the
paid up capital of the company and within specified time will
increase its holding in the company up to 10 percent of the
paid-up," the company said.
The investor, which is a global conglomerate with interest
in defence sector, will bring in critical technology required
for manufacture systems required by armed forces, the statement
said.
Nikhil Gandhi, chairman of Pipavav Defence, had earlier said
his group will be investing over $1 billion to build warships.
In early September, the compnay had set up a joint venture
with state-run Mazagon Dock to build submarines and warships.
The venture, however, did not take off as the defence
ministry decided to put on hold the move to study the complaints
it received about it.
At 12:29 p.m., the stock on the National Stock Exchange was
at 59.80 rupees, up 6 percent in a Mumbai market that is up 1
percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)