BRIEF-Teva said to weigh options for branded generics to reduce debt- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Teva said to weigh options for branded generics to reduce debt - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 16 Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based healthcare information provider Decision Resources Group (DRG) for $635 million as the Indian company looks to expand its global research and development business.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30, and generate revenues of $160 million in 2012, Piramal said in a statement.
DRG provides web-enabled research information using proprietary database to global healthcare companies for their research and development projects. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Teva said to weigh options for branded generics to reduce debt - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Recasts, adds Stada statement on 2nd suitor Advent, analyst quote)
Feb 13 Botox maker Allergan Plc said it would buy body-contouring product maker Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion, adding muscle to its line-up of products used to fight fat and smoothen wrinkles.