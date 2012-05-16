May 16 Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based healthcare information provider Decision Resources Group (DRG) for $635 million as the Indian company looks to expand its global research and development business.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30, and generate revenues of $160 million in 2012, Piramal said in a statement.

DRG provides web-enabled research information using proprietary database to global healthcare companies for their research and development projects. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)