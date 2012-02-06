BRIEF-Chabiotech unit CHA Healthcare to buy 8.8 pct stake in SMG for 12.07 bln won
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won
MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare raised 18 billion rupees through commercial papers with 30-day and 75-day maturities, to pay in part for raising its stake in Vodafone India unit, a company executive told Reuters on Monday.
The firm said on Saturday it would buy a 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India unit from Essar for 30 billion rupees ($616.14 million), taking its total stake in the mobile company to about 11 percent.
The firm paid a yield of 10.65 percent and 10.15 percent for the April and March maturity commercial paper transactions, respectively, which was arranged by Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 20 Senhwa Biosciences Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/buhMko Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016