MUMBAI Feb 24 Piramal Fund Management Ltd, a
unit of India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd, will invest
up to 50 billion rupees($803 million) before March 2016 to
finance construction projects, its managing director said on
Tuesday.
"We are looking to expand the construction finance
portfolio. This is less risky and this was the missing link in
our portfolio," Khushru Jijina, managing director of Piramal
Fund Management, told Reuters.
The fund manager said on Tuesday it would invest 11 billion
rupees to finance nine construction projects across major Indian
cities. The projects are a mix of late-stage and mid-market
residential developments, including at suburban locations, with
a completion timeframe of 3 to 5 years, according to a statement
by the company.
The projects are in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and
Chennai, Piramal Fund Management said.
The company will eventually expand financing to smaller
cities such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Hyderabad, Jijina
said.
Piramal Fund Management, which has a real estate finance
joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, manages
$2 billion across various funds. It currently has separate funds
for equity and structured finance.
