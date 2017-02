MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is planning to raise 18 billion rupees ($365.33 million) via commercial papers with 30-, 75-day maturities.

The commercial paper with Mar. 6, 2012 maturity will yield 10.15 percent and the Apr. 23, 2012 maturity paper will yield 10.65 percent, the sources said. ($1 = 49.2700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)