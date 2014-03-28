(Adds number of crew, background)
NEW DELHI, March 28 An Indian Air Force cargo
plane crashed on Friday, killing its crew of five, in the latest
of a string of accidents to spotlight poor safety standards
across the country's armed services.
Last month, India's navy chief resigned, taking moral
responsibility for a series of accidents, on the same day that
two officers were killed by smoke in a submarine.
In Friday's crash, a U.S.-made C-130J Hercules aircraft came
down in a desolate area of the central state of Madhya Pradesh
while on a routine training mission.
All five crew members on board were killed, Air Force
spokesman Capt Gerard Galway said. The defence ministry said it
had ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.
The aircraft, made by Lockheed Martin Corp, was one
of six bought for the air force at a cost of $962 million in
2011.
It crashed to the west of the city of Gwalior after taking
off at 10 a.m. (0430 GMT) from Agra, home of the famed Taj Mahal
monument.
It was the first crash of a Hercules aircraft of the Indian
Air Force, which has been plagued for years by the crashes of
its Russian-made MiG-21 fighters.
More than half the MiG fleet of 872 aircraft has been lost
to crashes that killed 171 pilots, Defence Minister A.K. Antony
told parliament in 2012.
(Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Clarence Fernandez)