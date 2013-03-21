European shares end flat, Melrose and Subsea impress
* Disappointments from Capita, Travis Perkins weigh (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices at close)
NEW DELHI, March 21 India has scrapped government control over the acquisition of planes by local carriers, a government statement said, removing a major bureaucratic hurdle for the country's airlines in their expansion.
Indian airlines will need 1,043 new passenger and freighter aircraft valued at $145 billion by 2030 to satisfy rising demand, Airbus said last year.
Local carriers will now require just an initial no-objection certificate to start operations and will be at liberty to induct planes without seeking approval from the ministry of civil aviation, the government statement said.
* Disappointments from Capita, Travis Perkins weigh (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices at close)
* Announces the completion of the divestment of its Oxo alcohols business
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: