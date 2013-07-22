* Toxic pesticide monocrotophos banned in many countries
By Jo Winterbottom and Kate Kelland
NEW DELHI/LONDON, July 22 The pesticide that
killed 23 Indian schoolchildren last week is a nerve poison
banned by many countries because of what the World Health
Organisation (WHO) describes as its "high acute toxicity".
As early as 2009, the United Nations health agency urged
India to consider a ban on the pesticide monocrotophos - the
substance said by a magistrate investigating the deaths to be
the cause of the poisoning.
It had also warned that in India - against strong
international health warnings - many pesticide containers are
not thrown away after use but recycled and used for storing
water, food and other consumables.
In last week's case in the Indian state of Bihar, the
children fell ill within minutes of eating a meal of rice and
potato curry in their one-room school. They were vomiting and
convulsing with stomach cramps - symptoms that experts say would
be common in poisoning with such a toxic chemical.
The lunch was part of India's Mid-Day Meal Scheme, which
aims to tackle malnutrition and encourage 120 million poor
children to attend school. It had already drawn widespread
complaints over food safety.
An initial forensic investigation found the Bihar children's
meal had been prepared with cooking oil that contained
monocrotophos - a substance that belongs to a family of
chemicals called organophosphates that share a common mechanism
of toxic action.
"Basically they are nerve poisons," said David Coggon, a
professor of occupational and environmental medicine at
Britain's University of Southampton.
"They interfere with transmission between one nerve and
another, or with transmission between nerves and muscle cells."
BANNED IN MANY COUNTRIES
According to WHO, swallowing just 120 milligrams of
monocrotophos - the weight of about five grains of rice - can be
fatal to humans. Initial symptoms can include sweating, nausea,
vomiting, blurred vision and hyper-salivation, or foaming at the
mouth.
Monocrotophos controls a range of pests from aphids to
caterpillars, mites, moths, stem borers and locusts on various
crops such as cotton, rice and sugarcane.
According to a detailed 2009 WHO report on the health risks
of monocrotophos in India, the countries and regions that have
banned its use include Australia, Cambodia, China, the European
Union, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand,
Vietnam and the United States. Its import is illegal in at least
46 countries.
Yet in India, monocrotophos "is widely used and easily
available", and is frequently linked to fatal poisoning, both
accidental and intentional.
"Its low cost and many possible applications have kept up
demand in India despite growing evidence of its negative impact
on human health," the WHO report said.
And although both the WHO and the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organisation the recommend puncturing and crushing pesticide
containers to prevent people using them for anything else, in
India "the reality is different", the WHO said.
"Many pesticide containers, because of their sturdiness and
look, are often later used to store objects, food grains and
water, and sometimes even medicines."
Coggon said that, while a ban on monocrotophos would
doubtless help reduce its risks in India, using it more safely
could also help to minimise reduce the threat.
"It's about trying to develop a safety culture," he said.
"It's about developing systems that will ensure these things are
handled as safely as possible - having the right sorts of
containers, the size, the formulation ... and educating people
about the use of chemicals in general."
(Writing by Kate Kelland; Editing by Kevin Liffey)