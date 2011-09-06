Sept 6 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* The minimum mandatory amount of deposits that banks need to set aside to invest in government bonds need to come down gradually, said the Indian central bank governor on Tuesday, sparking concerns of excess supply of gilts in the secondary market.

"SLR at 24 percent, CRR at 6 percent is still considered high. At some point it (CRR, SLR combined) was 65 percent and now it is 30 percent," said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao in his address at the National Finance Symposium organised by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

"It is our objective in RBI to bring it down but in a calibrated way."

* The Indian government will try to restrict its expenditure in the current fiscal year to March 2012 at the budgeted levels, a finance ministry document said on Tuesday.

"It is the endeavour of the government to restrict overall expenditure during the year within the estimated level of 2011/12," the document said.

"Any increase in certain components is proposed to be made from savings in other components of expenditure."

* India is likely to decide on 2011/12 sugar exports in December, Food Secretary B.C. Gupta said on Tuesday.

"The decision on fresh sugar exports is likely in December, after the initial crushing gets over for the new season."

CONTEXT NEWS

* The RBI has mandated banks to set aside a portion of their deposits as statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) or the minimum amount it must hold in gold, cash or government bonds.

In addition, banks have to set aside a portion of their deposits as cash with the central bank, a requirement called the cash reserve ratio.

These reserves can act as a liquidity buffer for banks during a crisis.

* In February, the government had budgeted 12.6 trillion rupees ($273.1 billion) expenditure for the current fiscal year.

* Earlier, Gupta had said India was not averse to freeing the sugar sector from government control provided the interests of farmers and millers were protected.

Gupta made the comments at an international conference where traders and analysts are expected to renew their call for opening up India's sugar sector to allow the country to become a regular exporter of sugar, competing with top producer Brazil.

($1=46.06 rupees)

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

---------------------

Data: Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

-------------------

Data: Forex reserves, M3 money supply, Bank credit at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT). (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)