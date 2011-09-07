Sept 7 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's government edged closer to overhauling a century-old land acquisition law on Wednesday by introducing a bill in parliament that aims to placate a rural voter base while also attracting much-needed infrastructure investment.

The legislation will hopefully be enshrined into law in December, India's Rural Development Minister said.

* India's domestic inflation is partly fuelled by the policy actions in developed countries, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

"Inflation challenge is an offshoot of policy response in developed countries to the crisis."

He also said that the government was committed to moderate inflation, which had led to high interest rates.

* A powerful bomb placed in a briefcase outside the High Court in New Delhi killed at least 10 people and wounded 50 on Wednesday in an attack authorities said was claimed by a Bangladeshi-affiliated Islamist group.

Indian authorities said the outlawed Harkat-ul-Jihad Islami (HUJI) militant group, with bases in Bangladesh and Pakistan, had sent an email claiming responsibility.

"That mail has to be looked at very seriously because HUJI is a very prominent terrorist group among whose targets India is one," National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief S.C. Sinha told reporters.

CONTEXT NEWS

* The law, spearheaded by Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, is seen as crucial for the centre-left's chances of winning state elections in Uttar Pradesh next summer.

The bill has until now been held up by political wrangling. he government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been criticised for failing to push through more quickly this and other reforms seen as vital for driving growth.

* India's central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2010 to tame high inflation, but July headline inflation at 9.22 percent was way above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone.

India's economy grew 7.7 percent in the April-June, its weakest pace in six quarters but outperformed even gloomier predictions.

* In an email to the NIA, the group called on India to repeal the death sentence of a man convicted in connection with an attack on the Indian parliament in 2001 who was awaiting execution by hanging.

The blast comes as security has been stepped up at key locations as parliament is in session and ahead of the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

It also comes less than two months after near-simultaneous triple bomb attacks, in India's financial hub Mumbai, that killed 24.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

Data: Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Data: Forex reserves, M3 money supply, Bank credit at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT). (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)