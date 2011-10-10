Oct 10 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* India will allow operators in its crowded cellular sector to share and trade airwaves and will also unveil rules to allow carriers to exit the industry, the telecoms minister said as he unveiled a new telecoms policy.

"We will audit spectrum and use of spectrum," said Kapil Sibal.

"In achieving the goals of national telecoms policy 2011, revenue generation will play a secondary role. Our vision is to have broadband on demand."

* India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary said on Monday, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

"If there is no terminal heat and rust, there is no reason we can't achieve 86 million tonnes (of wheat production)," P.K. Basu said, referring to higher temperature and a fungal disease of the grain which can potentially trim yields.

"Monsoon rains have been very good and as a result (water) reservoir levels are very high. It is a divine blessing (for crops)."

Basu also said a record cotton crop can lift India's exports to 7 million bales in 2011/12 crop year that began in October.

CONTEXT NEWS

* Under the new policy, cellular spectrum will be priced on a market basis and will be separated from the allocation of licences, Sibal said in rolling out a draft policy that follows a licensing scandal that may have cost the government up to $39 billion in lost revenue.

* India, which consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year, harvested a record 85.93 million tonnes of the grain in 2011 and allowed exports of 2 million tonnes.

The June-September monsoon rainfall was normal in 2011, raising water level in reservoirs, vital for winter-sown crops like wheat and rapeseed which are grown in irrigated areas.

As of Sept. 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses were 33.6 million tonnes, more than double their target.

India grows wheat once in a year, with planting in October and harvesting in March-April.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12

---------------------

Data: Industrial output at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT)

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

--------------------

Data: Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

------------------

Data: Wholesale price inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)