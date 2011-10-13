Oct 13 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's central bank chief said on Thursday the rupee has depreciated "quite significantly" in the last few months pushing up import costs, in comments that suggest the Reserve Bank of India's growing discomfort with the unit's recent slide.

The rupee's fall "certainly has had an adverse impact on the cost of our imports especially the cost of oil, so that comes at a particularly difficult time when inflation is also high," Duvvuri Subbarao said.

Bankers have been vocal about a global shortage in dollar liquidity.

"We are reviewing the situation and will take appropriate measures," Subbarao said after the RBI board meeting in the north-western city of Jaipur.

* The Indian government will infuse 45 billion to 80 billion rupees ($919.3 million to $1.6 billion) of funds in top lender State Bank of India (SBI) by March 2012, D.K. Mittal, secretary of financial services said on Thursday.

State-run SBI expects surpluses earned during the year, apart from government funds, to help boost its Tier 1 capital to 9 percent.

* The Indian government will give financial assistance for six months to 50 export products, including engineering and pharmaceutical items, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Thursday.

India's support to exporters now totals 17 billion Indian rupees ($347 million).

CONTEXT NEWS

* The rupee had fallen 5.9 percent in September and is down more than 10.5 percent since a 2011 high of 43.855 reached in late July, making it the worst performer in Asia.

The RBI's stated stance has been that it does not intervene to determine the direction of the currency but only to smoothen volatility. Traders have suspected some RBI intervention in the past month to stem the rupee's fall, but it was more to keep the losses in check rather than reverse the direction of the move.

The falling rupee has pushed up oil import costs, negating the impact of the crude price fall.

* SBI, which accounts for one quarter of lending in India, has been reeling under higher provisions for bad loans and lower profits in the last two quarters, has since last year sought as much as 200 billion rupees from the federal government through a rights issue.

Last week, ratings agency Moody's downgraded SBI's standalone rating to D+ from C-, citing low Tier 1 capital, its recent failure to raise capital and worsening asset quality.

* Indian exporters enjoyed record growth in the last fiscal year and have notched double-digit growth in recent months buoyed by demand for the country's cars, petroleum products and precious stones.

But economic turbulence in the United States and Europe, India's top sales destinations, are slowing down growth, likely bulging the trade deficit for the fiscal year ending March 2012.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

------------------

Data: September headline inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT)

($1= 48.95 rupees) (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)