Oct 14 Following are statements from Indian
policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.
* India's inflation barely budged in September, staying
above 9 percent for the tenth straight month and girding the
market for another interest rate rise even as policymakers
around the world mull easing rates to stimulate a weak global
economy.
"If you want inflation to come down, you have to use
technology to bring down costs of production," said K.C.
Chakrabarty, a deputy governor at the central bank, after the
data was published.
"If inflation is as high as 9-10 percent, we need to do
something."
* India's power supply situation will improve in the next
4-5 days as coal supply to power plants is slowly picking up,
Power Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said on Friday.
He said power plants with sufficient coal stocks have been
asked to divert some of those to units with low fuel stocks.
CONTEXT NEWS
* A jump in fuel and power prices drove the wholesale price
index up 9.72 percent versus a year earlier,
government data showed on Friday, almost in line with a Reuters
poll of analysts and a touch lower than August's 9.78 percent
print.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised rates a dozen
times since March 2010, but with no sign of a cooling in prices,
another rate rise looks likely at its policy meeting on Oct. 25.
* Power plants in India have been running out of coal supply
due to flooding and strikes, threatening to cause major power
blackouts in vast parts of the country and hindering industrial
output in various regions.
SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
------------------
Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT)
