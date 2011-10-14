Oct 14 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's inflation barely budged in September, staying above 9 percent for the tenth straight month and girding the market for another interest rate rise even as policymakers around the world mull easing rates to stimulate a weak global economy.

"If you want inflation to come down, you have to use technology to bring down costs of production," said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor at the central bank, after the data was published.

"If inflation is as high as 9-10 percent, we need to do something."

* India's power supply situation will improve in the next 4-5 days as coal supply to power plants is slowly picking up, Power Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said on Friday.

He said power plants with sufficient coal stocks have been asked to divert some of those to units with low fuel stocks.

CONTEXT NEWS

* A jump in fuel and power prices drove the wholesale price index up 9.72 percent versus a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, almost in line with a Reuters poll of analysts and a touch lower than August's 9.78 percent print.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised rates a dozen times since March 2010, but with no sign of a cooling in prices, another rate rise looks likely at its policy meeting on Oct. 25.

* Power plants in India have been running out of coal supply due to flooding and strikes, threatening to cause major power blackouts in vast parts of the country and hindering industrial output in various regions.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

