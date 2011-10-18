Oct 18 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's headline inflation will remain under pressure until December and maintaining growth momentum along with price stability remains the biggest policy challenge, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday.

"It is expected that headline inflation will be under pressure till December 2011 and start to moderate after the festival season," the statement said.

The government expects a sharp decline in some food articles (fruits and vegetables) and major non-food articles, the statement added.

* India expects to complete a 1.33-million-tonne strategic oil storage facility at Vizag in October, 1.5 million tonnes of storage at Mangalore in November 2012 and a 2.56-million-tonne storage facility at Padur by May 2013, a government statement said on Tuesday.

India is building the three facilities for providing storage for 90 days capacity to meet any major disruptions in crude oil imports.

* India's inflation barely budged in September, staying above 9 percent for the tenth straight month and girding the market for another interest rate rise even as policymakers around the world mull easing rates to stimulate a weak global economy.

A jump in fuel and power prices drove the wholesale price index up 9.72 percent versus a year earlier, government data showed last Friday.

* India imports about 80 percent of its oil needs to meet its growing local fuel demand and feed its expanding refining capacity.

Refining capacity in Asia's third-largest economy is expected to touch 232.30 million tonnes by the end of the current fiscal in March, versus 193.40 million tonnes now.

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

Data: Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

