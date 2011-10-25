Oct 25 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

The likelihood of a rate move at the next scheduled review in December is "relatively low," Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said. "Beyond that, if the inflation trajectory conforms to projections, further rate hikes may not be warranted."

* The Indian central bank's latest round of interest rates increases will have some impact on growth, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday, adding, he hoped the move will also help moderate inflation.

* India's central bank on Tuesday deregulated interest rates on savings deposit, the last administered bank rate in the economy, in a move which will push up cost of funds, sending bank shares sharply lower.

"It is felt that the time is appropriate to move forward and complete the process of deregulation of rupee interest rates," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its second-quarter monetary policy review.

* India passed a flagship policy on Tuesday to encourage manufacturing by streamlining labour and environmental rules in industrial parks, a move it says is key to create jobs and keep Asia's third-largest economy on a fast-growth track.

"China has done it, Germany has done it, now India has decided to do it," Trade Minister Anand Sharma told reporters after unveiling the policy to build at least seven new industrial parks.

* India's trade deficit is within manageable limits, Trade Minister Anand Sharma told reporters on Tuesday, after provisional figures showed the gap between exports and imports narrowed in September.

CONTEXT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its policy lending rate, the repo rate , by 25 basis points to 8.5 percent, continuing a fight against inflation that has topped 9 percent for nearly a year and putting it at odds with global peers more concerned about weak growth.

The RBI stuck with its forecast that headline wholesale inflation will ease to 7 percent at the end of March.

* Currently, the savings rate stands at 4 percent, which was last raised in May after remaining stagnant for eight years.

The RBI has stipulated that each bank will have to offer a uniform rate of interest on savings bank deposits upto 100,000 Indian rupees ($2,007). Above that, it may provide differential rates of interest.

* The government wants to lift manufacturing's share in gross domestic product to 25 percent over the next decade from about 16 percent now, the level at which it has stagnated for more than 30 years.

With an eye to its emerging market rival China, India is desperate to ramp up goods exports and revamp a manufacturing sector that has struggled to be competitive since before economic liberalisation in 1991.

* The trade deficit had shown a widening trend in recent months as the country's demand for oil, gold and industrial machinery soared, prompting concerns the gap for the fiscal year could expand despite a strong rebound in exports.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

--------------------

Special trading session in commodities on Diwali day at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT)

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

--------------------

Weekly food and fuel inflation data at around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

------------------

Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT)