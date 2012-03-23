* Auditor says final report likely completed by April
* Opposition to allow budget vote, criticise coal allocation
By Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI, March 23 The Indian government has
doused a row over up to $211 billion in lost revenue from
underpriced coal sales but the opposition will pile on the
pressure when a report on the matter reaches parliament.
The Times of India newspaper published on Thursday a leaked
draft report by a government auditor, saying faulty policies on
selling coalfields to private and state companies may have cost
the exchequer billions of dollars in lost revenue.
The report caused uproar in parliament and sent markets down
on fear this could balloon into the latest in a series of
corruption scandals to hit Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his
second term, derailing economic reforms at a time of slowing
growth.
But the leaked draft was swiftly denounced as "exceedingly
misleading" by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which
argued that the leak did not present the body's final view. The
prime minister also weighed in to criticise the leak.
After the initial outcry, the opposition agreed to allow
parliament to function until both houses have voted on the
federal budget next week.
A spokesman for the auditor said on Friday the final report
would likely be ready in time for the second part of the
parliamentary session in April.
"The report on the performance audit of coal block
allocations is under the process of finalisation and is likely
to be sent to the government for tabling in the second leg of
the ongoing budget session," B.S. Chauhan, spokesman for the
Comptroller and Auditor General told Reuters.
The government and the CAG have had tense relations since
the auditor reported estimated losses of up to $36 billion from
the underpriced sale of telecom licenses.
UNCERTAINTY
Opposition parties, including the main opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP), are likely to pounce on the final report as
further evidence of corruption in the allocation of national
resources under Singh's government.
"The government may present the coal report towards the end
of the budget session. We can't really comment on the report
until it is in parliament. But, we have been raising the issue
of improper allocation of coal fields for the past three years,"
a BJP leader, Prakash Javadekar, told Reuters.
Singh has lurched from crisis to crisis since graft in the
sale of telecoms spectrum surfaced two years ago, culminating in
the quashing of licenses. The telecoms sale may have cost the
government up to $36 billion.
Uncertainty over the coal contracts is likely to add to
investor confusion about doing business in one of the world's
fastest-growing economies.
In the leaked draft the government auditor criticised the
allocation of 155 coalfields to about 100 private and some
state-run firms between 2004 and 2009, questioning why they were
not auctioned off to the highest bidder.
Any suggestion of lost revenues also underlines the
weakening state of the central government's finances. The budget
deficit is expected to blow out to 5.9 percent of gross domestic
product this fiscal year from a goal of 4.6 percent, leaving the
government stretched for the upcoming year and ahead of
elections due by 2014.
