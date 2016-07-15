SRINIGAR, India, July 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Mismanagement of a flagship land ownership scheme in India's
northern Jammu and Kashmir state, banked on by the regional
government to generate cash to build its own power plants, is
holding back local ambitions for energy independence.
The Roshni (Light) scheme was originally expected to bring
INR 250 billion ($3.73 billion) into state coffers, enabling the
Kashmir authorities to avoid doing deals with India's National
Hydro-electric Power Corporation (NHPC).
But the region's government revealed last month that only
INR 780 million had been collected so far, amid accusations of
corruption.
In response, irate members from all parties at a recent
session of Kashmir's legislative assembly forced the government
to agree to order a thorough probe of irregularities laid out in
a 2014 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India,
who holds the rank of a Supreme Court judge.
In 2000, Kashmir's National Conference government at the
time conceived a scheme in which people who had illegally
occupied government land would be given ownership rights to that
land in return for payment of its market value.
Revenue from transferring ownership rights over 102,579
hectares (253,478 acres) of land was earmarked for construction
of hydropower projects intended to generate huge state revenues
from energy exports, as well as meeting Kashmir's own energy
requirements.
But in 2014, the Comptroller and Auditor General revealed
the land transfer scheme had suffered irregularities, including
the transfer of land at rates far below the market value and
non-payment by many land occupants, including political leaders.
Since then, Kashmir's corruption watchdog, the State
Vigilance Organisation (SVO), has indicted 49 officials,
including two top-ranking bureaucrats and dozens of revenue
officials, on related charges.
Many members of the current assembly also accuse some
politicians, including a former speaker and a few legislators,
of acquiring land at dirt-cheap rates.
"Ministers in previous governments were also involved in the
Roshni land scam," Kavinder Gupta, speaker of Kashmir's
legislative assembly, told members.
TREATY IN HOT WATER
The Roshni scheme was intended to assuage Kashmiri anxiety
over the 1960 World Bank-mediated Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)
between India and Pakistan, which many feel disregarded
Kashmir's economic interests.
That treaty allowed India and Pakistan to share the Indus
River and its five tributaries - the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas
and Sutlej - and provided mechanisms for settling disputes.
Under the treaty, Pakistan received exclusive use of the
waters from the Indus and its west-flowing tributaries, the
Jhelum and Chenab, while the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers were
allocated for India's use.
The treaty also stated that upper riparian India could build
run-of-the-river projects only on the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum,
which flow through Kashmir. The NHPC has constructed seven power
projects in the region and plans more in the future.
The NHPC, which generates over 2,000 MW of hydropower in
Kashmir, gives just 12 percent of the electricity it produces
there to the state government, evoking strong local criticism.
As of now, the state itself generates only 761 MW, given its
lack of resources to exploit the region's hydro-electric
potential, against peak demand of 2,600 MW.
In 2002, Kashmir's legislative assembly passed a resolution
seeking the termination of the Indus treaty on the basis that
Kashmiris were not consulted when India and Pakistan signed it.
Ever since, the treaty and the NHPC's operations in Kashmir have
been a topic of hot debate.
Sensing the mood, a committee formed by then Indian Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh suggested in a 2007 report that the NHPC
should transfer at least two power projects to Kashmir, but that
has yet to happen.
In 2009, National Conference leader Nazir Gurezi, speaking
in Kashmir's legislative assembly, called the treaty "a sign of
slavery" for Kashmiris.
And two years later, Taj Mohi-ud-Din, Kashmiri leader for
the Indian National Congress and then irrigation minister, drew
an analogy between the NHPC in Kashmir and Britain's erstwhile
East India Company, a comparison that has come to symbolise
Kashmiri resentment over the use of its water resources.
LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
Zahoor Ahmad Chat, former executive director of projects at
the State Power Development Corporation, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation that if the Kashmir government could muster
the resources to harness the region's energy potential of around
15,000 MW, it would provide economic stability and spur
development.
Chat said exploiting projected surplus power could earn the
region annual revenue of some INR 150 billion, and make the most
of Kashmir's renewable energy sources for its people.
"We have the luxury of having clean over-ground energy
resources like water - one of the most preferred energy
resources in the age of climate change," he said.
"Even if a small percentage of the expected (Roshni scheme)
revenue was realised, we would be able to create small power
projects in all of our rural areas."
($1 = 67.0650 Indian rupees)
