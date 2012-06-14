* Congress says Singh will remain PM until 2014
* Finance minister's move to presidency now uncertain
* New export, inflation data underscores economic woes
By Ross Colvin
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's ruling Congress party
was in turmoil on Thursday after two key allies signalled they
had lost confidence in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose
fragile coalition government has struggled to cope with mounting
economic problems.
The party was forced to spring to the prime minister's
defence, insisting he would remain in his post until general
elections due by 2014, after the allies suggested he should be
considered for the largely ceremonial position of president.
Congress was blindsided by the comments from West Bengal
chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has repeatedly thwarted
proposed economic reforms despite being a member of the
government, and Mulayam Singh, another powerful regional leader.
Congress's ability to get its nominee elected president is
widely seen as an important test of its power after it suffered
stinging defeats in provincial elections this year. India will
elect a new president on July 19 and Singh has already made
clear he has no interest in taking the post.
Singh, hailed as the architect of landmark economic reforms
he introduced in 1991 when he was finance minister, has been
widely criticised by business leaders and investors for weak
leadership at a time when India is beset by slowing growth,
dwindling foreign investment, and high inflation.
There was fresh evidence of the economic troubles on
Thursday. Government data showed that exports from Asia's
third-largest economy fell 4.16 percent in May over the previous
year, while inflation rose in the same month to 7.55 percent.
Congress, which has ruled India for most of the 65 years it
has been independent, has yet to officially name its
presidential candidate, but Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is
viewed as party leader Sonia Gandhi's top choice.
SURPRISE SNUB
Until Wednesday, the party thought it had the votes it
needed to get him elected and much of the focus had been on who
would replace him and whether the change in leadership would be
a boon to the economy.
But the snub by Congress's allies - Mukherjee was not on
their list of potential candidates - threw what had been a
relatively smooth presidential race into disarray and fuelled
speculation about a new government lineup that would not include
Singh, who has been prime minister since 2004.
"We cannot afford to remove Manmohan Singh from the prime
minister's post. It is our commitment to the nation. He will
stay in the chair until 2014," said Janardan Dwivedi, the
Congress party's chief spokesman.
Television news channels showed Congress leaders shuttling
back and forth from Sonia Gandhi's New Delhi home as she tried
to plot a way forward. Three Congress officials told Reuters
that Mukherjee remained her preferred candidate but that the
situation was fluid.
News reports said the party was scrambling to muster the
votes it needed from a coalition of smaller parties. It was not
clear whether it would get the magic number it needs to get its
candidate through the electoral college.
"The Congress would lose face badly if it does not now run
with Mukherjee," India's Economic Times warned.
With the next general election widely expected to produce a
fragmented parliament with no clear winner, Congress wants to
make sure it controls the presidency. The new president will
play a key role in deciding which party takes the lead in
forming a government.
The political drama is a major distraction at a time when
the flagging economy and global economic uncertainty require the
government's full attention, a government official said.
"It is not correct to say that the work has stopped. Work is
going on. But it does act as a distraction," the official said
on condition of anonymity. When the situation is bad, you would
want complete focus on the economy."
Indian media offered differing interpretations for
Wednesday's embarrassing snub by the regional allies, but
analysts agreed it was typical of the machinations that
complicate Indian politics and confound good governance.
"Everybody has a chess game in mind," said analyst Surjit
Bhalla, chairman of Oxus Investments, expressing hope that the
latest developments could provide the impetus to shake up the
political landscape and break the policy inertia.
