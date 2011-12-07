* Reform on hold until a consensus backs it, perhaps for yrs
* Suspension means parliament can get back to work
* Government credibility "is lost" - think-tank
* Single brand retail reform still stands - source
(Adds industry executive saying reform dead for long time)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Dec 7 India suspended plans to
open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, backtracking from one of the
government's boldest reforms in years in the face of a huge
political backlash.
The retreat, within two weeks of the policy being announced,
is another nail in the coffin of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
economic reform programme, just as Asia's third-largest economy
suffers from slowing growth and falling investment.
It is also likely to cement a view that India is an emerging
market slowcoach compared to other so-called BRICS nations such
as China and Brazil.
"The image, the credibility of the government is lost," said
D.H. Pai Panandiker, head of the RPG Foundation think-tank.
Both ruling Congress party allies and opposition parties,
fearing job losses for millions of small shopkeepers, had
disrupted parliament for two weeks in protest, stalling some key
bills such as increased food subsidies for the poor.
"The decision to permit 51 percent FDI in multi-brand retail
trade is suspended until a consensus is developed through
consultations among various stakeholders," Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement on Wednesday.
On the upside, putting the retail plan on hold will get
parliament back to work, allowing the government to pass other
key reforms.
The policy would have allowed foreign firms such as
Wal-Mart, Carrefour and Tesco to own 51
percent in supermarkets, with the government hoping this would
ease high inflation, and draw in investment to improve
supply-chain infrastructure and create jobs.
A parallel change allowing single brand foreign retailers,
for example Sweden's Ikea, to fully own ventures in India was
not suspended, a cabinet minister said.
"The opposition parties have not opposed 100 percent FDI in
single brand retail. So there is no ambiguity," the cabinet
minister, who declined to be named, told reporters.
The government gave no timeframe for reviving the
supermarket reform. Analysts and industry hands said deep
political divisions over the issue could keep it on the
back-burner even beyond general elections in 2014.
"The sense we get is that the policy has been moved to the
cold storage for quite some time now. In fact, there is a
growing sense that this might even move beyond and happen post
elections," said Thomas Varghese, CEO of Aditya Birla Retail,
which owns India's More supermarket.
Shares in Indian retailers were mostly flat on Wednesday,
after falling sharply earlier this week when news of the reform
"pause" leaked out.
"The business community is frustrated anyway. In fact, many
of the companies are cash rich, but still don't want to invest.
The decision-making process by the government has almost come to
a stop," said Panandiker.
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry,
a business group, called the decision "deeply disappointing".
It proposed watering down the plan to limit FDI in
supermarkets to 49 percent, make the big retail groups source
more produce from small businesses and only allow foreign store
openings in cities with at least 1.5 million people.
One senior government source said it was "premature" to say
the retail plan would be watered down in the future.
POLITICS RULES
With state elections next year, including the politically
crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, the window for reform may be
closing quickly. One leftist party called the suspension a
"virtual rollback".
"From now until the UP elections, I think it will be a
stalemate again, except for populist measures," said Panandiker.
The retail plan may not be dead yet. Three years ago, Singh
pushed through a civil nuclear agreement with the United States
despite initial defeat at the hands of allies and rivals that
almost brought down his government.
But the rapid about-turn and obvious disarray
among ministers has raised questions as to who is running India.
Singh is 79 and his cabinet are mostly septuagenarians seen
as out of touch with this globalising nation. Sonia Gandhi,
Congress party chief and India's most powerful politician,
suffers from an undisclosed illness reported to be cancer.
The government has stumbled amid corruption scandals this
year and has not passed a single major reform bill.
"Prime Minister Singh and his colleagues, economically, they
are very smart, but in a democratic system, particularly when
you have a coalition, you also need to be politically
competent," said Anil Gupta, an INSEAD business school
professor.
The economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years
in the quarter to end-September, revealing the toll that
stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global
capital markets are having.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty, Annie Banerji and
Matthias Williams in NEW DELHI and Henry Foy and Nandita Bose in
MUMBAI; Writing by Alistair Scrutton and Frank Jack Daniel;
Editing by John Chalmers and Ian Geoghegan)