spearheaded his party's campaign for elections later this week
in Maharashtra state, knowing that victory in the home of
India's financial hub Mumbai will make it easier to push through
economic reforms.
The smaller northern state of Haryana also votes on
Wednesday. But it is the western state of Maharashtra that will
provide the best test of how well Modi's appeal is holding up,
five months after he stormed to power in a general election with
promises to mend a country battered by corruption scandals, high
inflation, and sharply slowing growth.
Modi has campaigned personally in Maharashtra, betting he
can help his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win big in a state
with a population of 110 million spread across an area the size
of Italy.
Local polls predict the BJP will win, but perhaps only with
a narrow margin. Newspaper Mail Today's survey showed the party
is close to gaining the 145 seats needed to clinch a majority in
the 288-member state assembly. Maharashtra, along with Haryana,
announces results on Oct. 19.
The BJP surprised analysts by breaking off a decades-old
alliance with Shiv Sena, a right-wing regional party popular
among the region's Marathi people that is now expected to
provide formidable competition.
The opposition Congress party, which has ruled Maharashtra
with an ally for 15 years, faces defeat on the same
anti-incumbency wave that toppled it from power in the general
election but retains pockets of support in the state.
Modi is making two dozen campaign stops across the state,
and his gift for working a crowd was on full display at a rally
in Mumbai on Thursday.
"Unless Mumbai and Maharashtra progresses, the country won't
move forward. You have wasted 15 years - please don't waste any
more time," he said as the crowd chanted his name.
Hopes that Modi would revive an economy that for two
consecutive years has grown under 5 percent - a rate too slow
for a country with India's demographics - have spurred a
record-setting rally in shares and attracted $34 billion worth
of foreign funds in markets this year.
But Modi has so far unveiled none of the "big bang" reforms
needed to revive the stagnating economy, focusing instead on
small initiatives to reform governance.
Some of the major expected reforms, especially a reduction
of price controls in diesel, could prove unpopular. Others such
as changes in goods and services taxes or the government's right
to acquire land faces strong opposition from some states.
A big win in Maharashtra could make it easier to forge ahead
on reforms in the run-up to the annual budget next February.
"Modi will have more space to undertake bolder reforms if
his party receives a strong political mandate at state level,"
said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist of Bank of Baroda in
Mumbai.
GOING IT ALONE
Maharashtra will also provide the BJP a testing ground for
its go-it-alone strategy for future state elections, given the
need to narrow the lead held by Congress and its allies in the
upper house of parliament.
State elections allot seats to the Rajya Sabha, where the
BJP and its allies control 56 seats, behind the opposition
Congress alliance's 90 seats. Although less powerful than the
lower house, the Lok Sabha, the body still plays a critical role
in passing legislation.
"This is a carefully thought-out strategy," said Girish
Kuber, editor of Marathi daily Loksatta and a political analyst.
"Earlier, they didn't have the legs to make it on their own
in states where regional allies are strong, but given Modi's
pan-Indian appeal, it seems that they will succeed."
