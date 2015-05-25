(Removes extraneous word from headline)
By Rupam Jain Nair
NEW DELHI May 25 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi told thousands of supporters his government was
devoted to the poor on Monday, directly tackling criticism he
has governed for the rich and failed farmers in his first year
in office.
On the eve of the government's first anniversary Modi
travelled south from New Delhi to a region hard hit by crop
losses and bad weather to counter opposition jibes that he is
losing support of rural areas, home to 70 percent of Indians.
"Every moment of my time and every particle of my body is
determined to secure the welfare of the poor," he told a
jubilant crowd that waited for hours in sweltering heat in the
town of Mathura to hear the speech.
Distress among farmers suffering from lower commodity prices
and damage caused by early rains has weakened Modi's support in
parts of the rural north, including around Mathura where at
least two farmer suicides have been blamed on crop losses.
Modi vowed to end the rural crisis, farmer suicides and
corruption in rural government schemes in the remaining four
years of his tenure.
He listed his achievements on the economy -- such as
lowering inflation and raising billions of dollars through coal
field auctions -- while hammering the governments that came
before.
"I must say that leaders in the past have failed to achieve
what I have achieved in just one year," Modi said, to cheers.
An opinion poll released by TV network Times Now showed
strong support for Modi, with 65 percent of respondents saying
the "good days" promised in his campaign had already arrived or
were coming soon.
But criticism by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has also hit
home, with 44 percent echoing Gandhi's jibe that Modi ran a
"suit-boot" government, in other words one that favoured the
wealthy.
Gandhi's Congress party was demolished in the election last
year, but has regained some vigour attacking Modi's rural
record, including falling farmer exports and an executive order
to ease farmland acquisition for industrial projects.
Modi listed the names of over two dozen welfare schemes
launched in the last 365 days and reminded supporters of the
massive corruption that tainted the government that preceded
him.
"Bad days have vanished. Those who plundered wealth and
cheated you have been defeated. They can target me but I will
continue to protect you," said Modi.
