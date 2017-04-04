NEW DELHI, April 4 India's most populous state,
Uttar Pradesh, said on Tuesday it was waiving $5.6 billion of
loans to help millions of farmers reeling from losses after
unfavourable weather in the past few years hit their crops.
Uttar Pradesh has also ordered the closure of 26 illegal
slaughterhouses, state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh
said, after the first cabinet meeting chaired by newly appointed
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The state government would consider applications for
licences for slaughterhouses, Singh added.
After its landslide victory in recent state elections, Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed
on March 18 Hindu hardliner Adityanath, who has been accused of
inciting violence against India's Muslim minority, as chief
minister.
Since then, abattoirs - mainly Muslim-run - have complained
of repeated attacks by vigilante groups seeking to protect cows,
which are considered holy in Hinduism. Most of the beef produced
in India comes from buffalo.
Last week, abattoirs called off a four-day strike after
meeting Adityanath, who assured them unlicensed slaughterhouses
would not be shut down or attacked.
Owners complained they had to run a number of their
slaughterhouses without licences because the previous government
failed to renew their permits on time. In Uttar Pradesh,
abattoirs need more than 25 government clearances to ply their
trade.
Demands by right-wing Hindu groups to stop the slaughter of
cows threaten to stoke a fresh wave of communal tension, as
Muslims, who make up 14 percent of India's 1.3 billion people,
dominate the meat trade.
India is one of the largest exporters of buffalo meat,
selling $4 billion worth in the 2015/16 fiscal year, with Uttar
Pradesh the country's biggest producer. India's biggest buyers
of the meat include Vietnam, Malaysia and Egypt.
The farm loan waiver is expected to bring relief to 21.5
million indebted farmers, a big voting bloc in the state which
is also India's largest producer of wheat and sugar. Uttar
Pradesh is mainly rural and lacks industries.
The Uttar Pradesh government will issue bonds to fund the
farm loan waiver, Singh said.
The state government said it also planned to set up 5,000
centres to buy wheat directly from farmers. It will pay farmers
10 rupees per 100 kilograms, more than the guaranteed price
promised by the federal government.
($1 = 64.96 rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark
Potter)