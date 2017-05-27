By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 27 Indian meat traders plan to
take the government to court over new rules banning the trading
of cattle including buffalo for slaughter, calling it a move by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to hurt the
business run mainly by Muslims.
The environment ministry said this week that animal markets
will only be able to trade in cattle meant for agricultural
purposes, the biggest blow yet for meat suppliers facing several
reverses under Modi's three-year old Hindu nationalist
government.
The slaughter of cows, considered holy in Hinduism, is
banned in most Indian states and laws on the issue have become
more stringent over the past few years. Muslims, who make up 14
percent of India's 1.3 billion people, dominate the Indian meat
industry.
India is the biggest seller of buffalo meat in the world,
with exports of more than $4 billion a year to countries such as
Vietnam, Malaysia and Egypt.
But that could change following the government's May 23
notification regarding changes to the Prevention of Cruelty to
Animals Act, made public on Friday. It requires owners to
declare that cattle have not "been brought to market for sale
for slaughter" and for market committees to verify that the
buyer is an "agriculturist by seeing the relevant revenue
document".
The new rules define cattle as bulls, cows, buffalo, steers,
heifers, calves and camels.
"The business is dead," said Aqil Qureshi, president of the
Delhi Buffalo Traders' Welfare Association who runs a
slaughterhouse outside the city and sells hides to leather
companies. "We will take legal help, we will hit the streets.
Who does not fight for their livelihood?"
The environment ministry said in a statement on Saturday
that the regulation was to protect "animals from cruelty and not
to regulate the existing trade in cattle for slaughter houses".
Animals for slaughter will have to be bought from farmers
directly, it said.
Abdul Faheem Qureshi, a lawyer in the southern city of
Hyderabad and head of the All India Jamiatul Quresh Action
Committee, said direct buying was "not always practical" and
that he was drafting a court appeal after meeting with many of
his "shocked" trader clients.
Al Faheem Meatex, an exporter in the northern state of Uttar
Pradesh, said buying buffalo directly from farmers was likely to
raise costs, given stringent norms on cattle transportation.
"It will raise costs for us but what else can we do?" the
company said. "We will see if we can get some relief from the
court."
Qureshi said the new law would only embolden cow vigilantism
groups. Muslims have been assaulted by Hindu hardliners over the
past few years on suspicion of eating beef or illegally
transporting cattle.
GVL Narasimha Rao, a spokesman for Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party, had no immediate comment. Government spokesman Frank
Noronha did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Krishna N.Das; Editing by Andrew Bolton)