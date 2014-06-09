NEW DELHI, June 9 India's new government will
pursue an economic reform agenda that foresees introducing a
general sales tax, encouraging foreign investment and speeding
approvals for major business projects, the president told
parliament on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will "urgently
pursue" reforms to the state-run coal sector to attract private
investment, President Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers elected in
Modi's landslide victory last month.
Modi's government also promised to ensure that every Indian
family has a good home with uninterrupted supplies of power, by
2022.
