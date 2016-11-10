* Companies and employees alarmed at Delhi's pollution
levels
* Some people leave temporarily, considering permanent move
* Capital's economy, India's image, likely to suffer
* Air purifiers sell out, face masks fly off shelves
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 As New Delhi grappled with its
worst smog in 17 years, the head of India's largest mobile
payment firm got on a plane and left, one of thousands of
professionals escaping pollution that could cost the capital and
the broader economy dear.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of PayTM payment start-up,
left last Sunday for a temporary stay in Mumbai, worried about
the impact of hazardous clouds of dust, smoke and fumes that
hang over Delhi during the winter months.
"It became very visibly clear that it is going to be tough
in Delhi, especially with young kids," Sharma said in Mumbai.
"We were worried that it could create long-term (health)
problems."
His company, which has considered moving from its base
outside Delhi, has installed air purifiers, brought in plants
and masks and offered extra health assistance.
Telecoms operator Idea Cellular and others have allowed more
employees to work at home, and hired buses so that car traffic
is reduced - all at their own expense.
A few companies are thriving from the heavy smog hanging
over the city earlier this month - providers of face masks and
air purifiers have seen sales soar.
But others, like the car manufacturers, are in the firing
line of local and national politicians who want to reduce the
deadly haze, while estate agents and tour operators have
complained of a slowdown in business.
Delhi, home to around 17 million people, is among the
fastest growing states in India. Its $84 billion economy has
been expanding at more than 8 percent for the past two years,
faster than a 7.4 percent national average.
Its air quality, meanwhile, has deteriorated, even by the
standards of a country with some of the world's most polluted
cities. Conditions had improved by Friday, but the problem is
perennial and has been particularly acute this winter.
Companies have yet to tot up the cost of a week of coughing,
spluttering and watering eyes, but local industry lobby group
Assocham estimates "several billions of dollars" of new
investments are under threat.
A study by the World Bank shows Asia's third-largest economy
lost 8.5 percent of its GDP in 2013 due to air pollution.
"WORST ON EARTH"
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a global real estate services firm
serving large corporates, said some clients were reconsidering
Delhi as a base, as costs of working there rise.
"This is increasing their operational costs as they are
being made to spend more to provide a healthy workplace to their
employees," said Santosh Kumar, a senior executive at the firm.
Delhi's image is deteriorating more widely, a headache for
tour promoters and a government touting "Brand India".
Some local tour operators say they are already receiving
requests from overseas partners to redraw the itinerary of
foreign tourists to avoid even an overnight stay in Delhi.
Business travellers say they are cancelling trips.
"The ongoing tourism season, which is yet to pick up, could
see a maximum hit," Assocham said.
Expatriates are also thinking twice about living in the
Indian capital. JLL's Kumar said more smog could see foreigners
packing their bags, a blow to real estate as well as employment.
Lisa Akerman, a Swedish national who lives in an affluent
Delhi neighbourhood, said authorities needed to do much more
than they were.
Akerman moved to the city two years ago with her family and
has taken measures to ensure clean air in her apartment for her
two small daughters. Still, the choking smog left her worried
about their health.
Earlier this week, she decided to take them out of the city
for a while.
"The pollution level is too much for the children," she said
by 'phone from Goa, where she is camping with her kids. "While I
love Delhi, its air quality will be a major consideration in
deciding whether we want to extend our stay here."
NOT EVERYONE LOSES
The local government has taken steps to reduce traffic amid
widespread public anger at pollution that has caused choking,
wheezing and breathlessness.
Licences are being withdrawn for diesel-powered vehicles
older than 15 years, and authorities are considering resuming an
"odd-even" scheme, under which cars can only travel in the city
on alternate days depending on their registration number.
Those steps, and the risk that India's courts will impose
stricter rules on emissions, are a potential blow to foreign and
domestic carmakers, some of whom have asked for greater clarity.
But not everyone is complaining about the smog.
Japan's Daikin has seen sales of air purifiers increase by
up to three times since the Hindu Diwali festival, and its stock
that had been expected to last until March is exhausted.
To meet growing orders, the Osaka-based air-conditioner
maker increased shipments from its Thai factory by 50 percent.
Nirvana India, which distributes the Vogmask face mask in
South Asia, reported soaring sales.
It sold 300 to 400 pieces a week around this time last year,
but since Diwali at the end of October, it has sold 5,000-8,000
a week and is seeking emergency stocks from Singapore, China and
Korea.
"Earlier, only expats, patients and government departments
would buy these masks," said chief executive Jaidhar Gupta. "Now
everyone is buying."
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai and Manoj
Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Mike Collett-White)