By Tanya Ashreena
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 19 India's Odisha state wants New
Delhi to grant an iron ore exploration licence to South Korea's
POSCO for its proposed $12 billion steel plant in
the state, seeking an exception to a rule mandating auctions for
all new mines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last Monday issued
an executive order under which states will have to auction off
mines to "remove discretion in grant of mineral concessions".
But Modi's desire to cut corruption in the mining industry
has created a fresh hurdle for POSCO, which had been expecting
the federal government to hand it over a licence without any
competition.
Odisha has already sent letters to the federal government
recommending a licence for POSCO for what would be the biggest
foreign direct investment in India. The federal government,
however, has yet to make a decision on Odisha's request.
"POSCO should be given a mining lease on the recommendation
of the state government," Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Odisha's mines
minister, told reporters on Monday after a meeting of mines
ministers in the capital.
The federal mines and steel minister, Narendra Singh Tomar,
said he would not comment on any company.
POSCO's New Delhi-based spokesman IG Lee said the company
was still studying the executive order and would not comment
beyond that.
The company has yet to start work on the planned 12 million
tonnes-a-year plant due to stiff opposition to land acquisition
and delays in securing permission to mine iron ore, a key raw
material for steel.
(Additional reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Mark
Potter)