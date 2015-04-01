By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, April 1
MUMBAI, April 1 Belarus' deal to sell potash to
China at a lower-than-expected price has prompted India to seek
a similar bargain ahead of the signing of new contracts this
month, a move that could hit spot rates already under pressure
due to stiff competition.
Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) last month agreed to raise
the price of potash exports to China, the biggest consumer and
which sets the benchmark, by $10 to $315 per tonne, undercutting
Russian and North American rivals who were negotiating for a
hike of $25-$30.
India, which imports all its potash needs, bought the crop
nutrient at $322 per tonne on a cost and freight basis last
year, the lowest level in seven years. It is seeking to keep the
price at the same level this year.
India usually pays slightly more than China due to
additional freight and as it buys in small consignments.
"The Chinese deal has highlighted the oversupply in the
market," said P.S. Gahlaut, managing director of state-run
Indian Potash Ltd, the country's biggest importer. "As far as
India is concerned we cannot afford a price rise."
Officials from Russia's Uralkali, the world's
largest producer, are expected in India in the third week of
April and any supply agreement around last year's price will put
pressure on spot prices that collapsed after Uralkali broke away
from a joint trading venture with BPC in 2013.
Spot prices are trading around $330 per tonne, down nearly
18 percent since the breakup of the BPC, amid competition
between global producers who had previously maintained high
discipline on pricing.
Apart from Uralkali, Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
and Agrium Inc, U.S.-based Mosaic
Co, Germany's K+S AG, Jordan's
Arab Potash Co and Israel Chemicals supply
the crop nutrient to India.
Potash demand is price sensitive in India, which accounts
for about a tenth of global shipments. Imports fell from over 6
million tonnes in 2010/11 to less than 3 million tonnes in
2012/13 as prices rose amid a reduction in government subsidy.
"If foreign suppliers ask for a higher price, then we have
to increase retail price to farmers," said Gahlaut, a key
negotiator with overseas suppliers. "That will ultimately reduce
demand. So there is dilemma, whether to increase prices or
demand."
If prices remain steady, demand could rise 10 percent in
2015/16 from last year's 4.5 million tonnes, he told Reuters.
A four percent fall in the rupee since the last potash deal
and which makes purchases relatively expensive will also weigh
on negotiations for this fiscal year, said a senior official
with an Indian fertiliser maker who did not want to be named.
Elena Sakhnova, analyst at Moscow-based VTB Capital, said
India would have to settle for a similar increase such as the
one China negotiated.
But a senior official with a state-run Indian fertiliser
company said India could delay potash purchases to pressure
sellers.
"We have an inventory of around 600,000 tonnes, which is
enough for a quarter," said the official who did not wish to be
named as he is not authorised to talk to the media. "But
suppliers can't wait for months as they are sitting on huge
inventories."
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in MOSCOW; Editing by
Krishna N. Das and Biju Dwarakanath)