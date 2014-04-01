MUMBAI, April 1 India agreed to buy potash from
Russia's Uralkali at $322 per tonne for the year
starting April 1, the lowest price in seven years and about a
quarter less than last year's levels, two industry sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The bargaining power of buyers has increased since Uralkali
broke away in July from the Belarusian Potash Company, with
global potash prices falling more than 20 percent.
For the fiscal year through March 31 India bought potash at
$427 per tonne from Uralkali, the world's largest potash
producer, although it was able to force the supplier to cut
prices to $375 a tonne due to a slump in the Indian rupee and
the drop in global spot potash prices.
"We have agreed on the price (for next fiscal year). Now we
are negotiating volume," one of the Indian buyers told Reuters.
A team of Uralkali's sales officials is in India to finalise
deals for over 1 million tonnes, a senior fertiliser industry
official has said.
Uralkali declined to comment on any deal to sell potash to
India.
Uralkali's contract price is likely to emerge as the
benchmark for other suppliers to India, such as the powerful
North American trading group Canpotex Ltd, owned by Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan , Mosaic Co and Agrium
Inc.
Other potash producers who supply India include Germany's
K+S AG, Jordan's Arab Potash Co and Israel
Chemicals.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Additional reporting by Polina
Devitt; Editing by Tom Hogue)