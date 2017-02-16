* India and China are world's biggest potash importers
* A hefty subsidy cut being considered by New Delhi
* Reduction would likely hit demand, hurt prices
* Global suppliers hopeful for strong Indian imports
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Feb 16 An Indian ministry has proposed
slashing potash subsidies by 17 percent in the next financial
year to reduce the fiscal deficit, officials said, a move that
would hit demand in one of the world's largest importers of the
fertiliser.
Although global prices have been falling, a reduction in
government support in India - which alongside China is the
world's biggest bulk potash importer - will make potash
relatively expensive for the companies that import it.
Some officials at those companies said that were the
proposal to be adopted, they would seek lower prices when
negotiating annual contracts with global suppliers and also
raise retail prices charged to farmers, dampening demand.
Global producers including Uralkali, Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan, Agrium Inc, Mosaic,
K+S, Arab Potash and Israel Chemicals
have been hoping for robust demand to help counter weak
prices.
Asian import prices have fallen around 10 percent in the
last 12 months.
India's fertiliser ministry has proposed fixing the potash
subsidy at 7,669 rupees ($114.61) a tonne for the 2017/18 fiscal
year beginning in April, down from 9,280 rupees per tonne this
year, said a senior government official.
He did not wish to be identified, because he was not
authorised to talk to the media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has to decide on the
proposal, said the official, who is directly involved in the
decision making process.
If India were to import 4 million tonnes of potash in
2017/18, the savings from the proposed subsidy cut would equate
to almost $100 million.
Two other industry officials confirmed the plan.
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers spokesman declined
to comment on the proposed changes.
NOT SO ROSY OUTLOOK
India relies on imports to meet its annual potash demand of
about 4 million tonnes, but higher prices are expected to limit
how much its 263 million thrifty farmers use.
India buys potash from global miners in annual contracts
that the south Asian country usually signs before the start of
the fiscal year.
Contracts signed by India and China are considered
benchmarks globally, and are closely watched by other potash
buyers such as Malaysia and Indonesia.
"The subsidy reduction will weigh on the new contract
negotiations. We cannot offer higher prices in new contracts due
to the proposed subsidy reduction," said an official who takes
part in the negotiation process with overseas miners.
Leading producer Potash Corp last month expressed hopes for
a pick-up in demand from India in 2017, while Agrium earlier
this month forecast a 5 percent rise in global potash shipments
this year.
Some industry officials in India say the demand outlook is
not so rosy, and doubted imports of the crop nutrient would
exceed 4 million tonnes if the subsidy cut went through.
Last year suppliers had to sell potash to India at $227 per
tonne, down from $332 previously and the lowest in a decade,
after India delayed purchases due to sluggish demand.
That allowed importing companies to reduce retail prices,
but that could be reversed in 2017/18.
"If the subsidy goes down, then we have no choice but to
raise retail prices," said an official with a state-run
fertiliser company. The official declined to be named.
In his budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year, Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley in fact kept the overall fertiliser subsidy
unchanged at 700 billion rupees.
But fertiliser importers said that almost half of the amount
would be spent on settling arrears accumulated from 2016/17,
necessitating savings.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White and Mayank Bhardwaj)