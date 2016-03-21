MUMBAI, March 21 Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy is nearing a deal to buy a 1,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant from his brother's debt-laden firm, Jindal Steel & Power, for around $782 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.

A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the sources said, although it could be delayed until next week as details, including the final price, were still to be settled.

Jindal Steel & Power's chief executive, Ravi Uppal, said a deal was being negotitated but declined to give more details. JSW did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A deal would help reduce debt at Jindal Steel & Power, majority-owned by Sajjan Jindal's younger brother Naveen.

The company - whose net debt at the end of Decmeber stood at 460 billion Indian rupees ($7 billion), nearly eight times the company's current market capitalisation, has been in talks with lenders to reschedule repayments due to "cash flow mismatches".

The brothers once competed to buy foreign assets, but Jindal Steel is now struggling after India's top court cancelled its coalmining licences and a weak commodity market hit margins. (reut.rs/1ScI9QL)

The power plant deal would help JSW Energy in its efforts nearly triple its power generation capacity to around 12,000 megawatts by early in the next decade.

Jindal Steel and Power commissioned the first of the four 250-megawatt units at the site in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh in eastern India in 2007, becoming the first private company to set up an independent power plant. ($1 = 66.5402 Indian rupees) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)