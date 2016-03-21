(Adds JSW statement)
By Krishna N. Das
MUMBAI, March 21 Indian billionaire Sajjan
Jindal's JSW Energy is nearing a deal to buy a 1,000
megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant from his brother's
debt-laden Jindal Steel & Power for about $782
million, two sources familiar with the matter said.
A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the sources
said, though it could be delayed until next week as details,
including the final price, have yet to be settled.
Jindal Steel & Power Chief Executive Ravi Uppal said that a
deal was being negotitated but declined to give more details.
A JSW spokesperson said the company is evaluating "various
growth opportunities" but is not in any specific discussions for
any particular projects.
A deal would help to reduce debt at Jindal Steel & Power,
majority-owned by Sajjan Jindal's younger brother, Naveen.
The company had net debt of 460 billion Indian rupees ($7
billion) at the end of December, nearly eight times the
company's current market capitalisation, and has been in talks
with lenders to reschedule repayments because of "cash flow
mismatches".
The brothers have previously competed to buy foreign assets,
but Jindal Steel is now struggling after India's top court
cancelled its coalmining licences and weak commodities markets
hit margins. (reut.rs/1ScI9QL)
The power plant deal would help JSW Energy in its efforts to
nearly triple its power generation capacity to about 12,000 MW
by early in the next decade.
Jindal Steel and Power commissioned the first of the four
250 MW units at the site in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh
in eastern India in 2007, becoming the first private company to
set up an independent power plant.
($1 = 66.5402 Indian rupees)
