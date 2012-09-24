* States to take half of debt, banks to recast remainder
* Distributors have total of $35 billion in short-term debt
* Bad loan fears recede for lenders
(Updates with cabinet approval, details)
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India approved a plan on
Monday to bail out cash-strapped power distributors saddled with
more than $35 billion in debt, but which analysts said offered
little to reform a sector whose dysfunction has exacerbated a
growth-sapping energy crisis.
The country's mostly state-owned distribution utilities are
drowning in losses and were blamed for triggering one of the
worst blackouts in history in July, when power was cut for two
consecutive days in an area with 670 million people.
Years of populism, corruption and mismanagement have driven
power distributors into losses, which amounted to 1.9 trillion
rupees ($35.5 billion) by the end of the 2010/2011 financial
year, necessitating their second bailout in a decade.
Under the rescue plan, provincial governments will take on
half of power distributors' resulting short-term debt over the
next two to five years and convert it into long-term bonds, a
government statement said after the federal cabinet approved the
bailout.
Lenders, which are mostly government-run banks, will recast
the rest into long-term loans and offer a moratorium on
repayment of principal.
"This restructuring will benefit the entire power sector
value chain as power generators and traders can expect timely
payment from distribution companies," said Salil Garg, director
of the Indian unit of rating agency Fitch.
This would also mean distributors will have more funds to
buy power and can step up supplies to factories and homes, which
now resort to expensive diesel generators and solar panels to
plug their energy gaps.
For lenders with huge exposure to distributors, the bailout
plan offers an easy way to keep their books clean. But they will
have to wait longer to be paid back, hampering their ability to
repay short-term liabilities.
"The concern that banks will have large non-performing assets
on account of distribution companies is subsiding now," said
Manish Ostwal, banking analyst at Mumbai-based brokerage KR
Choksey.
It was not immediately clear whether lenders will also be
expected to accept lower yields on the restructured loans.
With loans to power distributors accounting for 4-7 percent
of their respective books, Indian Bank, Union Bank of
India, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of
Commerce and Canara Bank are among those
with the highest exposure, according to a report by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
HALF MEASURES
The bailout package is the latest in a series of actions by
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government, which has been hit
by a spate of scandals and accused of dithering over policies
needed to address structural problems slowing down Asia's
third-largest economy.
The plan, however, does not address long-term problems in
the sector, analysts said.
"The debt restructuring as it stands appears largely a
breather as it is not accompanied by any concrete reform
measures," Kameswara Rao, a partner at consultancy
PricewaterhouseCoopers, said before the cabinet approval.
Distribution companies, under political pressure to sell
below cost and losing more than a quarter of their power supply
to theft and decrepit networks, have been borrowing for years to
fund their losses.
Kuljit Singh, a partner at consultancy Ernst and Young, said
the government should bring private players into power
distribution, which would make the sector healthier in the long
run.
Under the plan, the federal government will offer monetary
incentives to states to reduce distribution losses and will
reimburse 25 percent of the principal repaid by the states.
($1 = 53.5100 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Rajesh Kumar
Singh, Arup Roychoudhury, Nigam Prusty and C.K. Nayak in NEW
DELHI; editing by Jane Baird)