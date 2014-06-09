NEW DELHI, June 9 Delhi's government is cutting
power to shopping malls, switching off street lights and turning
off air conditioning in government offices, after the highest
temperatures in 62 years forced the city to take emergency
measures to conserve power.
Power consumption in the capital surged to a record high on
Saturday, overwhelming distribution systems and sparking
outtages in parts of the city that angered residents left
sweltering in heat as high as 47.8 degrees Celsius (118
Fahrenheit).
Damage to some transmission lines during a recent
thunderstorm added to the problem.
India's power sector, strained by poorly-maintained
transmission lines and continued fuel supply shortages, has
struggled to meet rapidly rising demand in Asia's third-largest
economy. Crippling blackouts are common but Delhi, a sprawling
city of 16 million people, has suffered particularly badly.
India's newly-elected central government has pledged to
improve supplies of power and water, but with key decisions
devolved to local governments like that in Delhi, there are
limits to what it can do.
