May 30 State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India plans to invest 200 billion rupees ($3.58 billion) in 2012/13 to expand its capacity, Chairman R.N. Nayak told reporters on Wednesday.

The company aims to spend 1 trillion rupees in capital expenditure in the five years to 2017, Nayak said.

