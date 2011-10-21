* India needs to add 75,715 MW of power by 2017

* Policy hurdles crimp domestic coal output

* Coal imports need to be 213 mln T/yr in 2017 to meet target

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 A shortfall of coal supplies due to policy hurdles could prevent India from expanding power capacity by more than a targeted 75,000 megawatts by March 2017, which could crimp its 9 percent economic growth plan for the period, a draft report said.

Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation, and coal imports are to jump by four times to 213 million tonnes in 2016/17 from 54 million this fiscal year to meet the new power target, according to the draft by the power regulator, which was obtained by Reuters.

India has about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but it has struggled to provide enough of the fuel to its under-performing power sector because of policy challenges ranging from land acquisition to green clearances for mining and tariff subsidy programmes.

Relying on imports to meet its coal requirement also faces problems from port constraints and volatile global prices, which make power costlier. That slows procurement by distribution firms, which sell at subsidised tariffs and do not want to lose money.

"Availability of coal for the coal-based thermal power stations is a matter of concern," the report by the Central Electricity Authority said.

About 85 percent of the target for additional generation capacity for 2012-2017 will have to be met by coal, making it the mainstay of Asia's third-largest economy, the draft said.

"Ministry of Coal/Coal India need to be impressed upon to formulate a contingency plan to meet the demand of the power sector," the report said, basing its projections on 9 percent GDP growth in 2012-17 and elasticity of demand versus price at 0.9 percent.

India has an installed capacity of 182,000 MW, which is only about a fifth of China's power generating capacity.

FALLING SHOIRT

The country will add only 52,063 MW capacity in its 12th five-year plan ending March 2012 against a targeted 62,374 MW, continuing a trend of missing its power output targets and now widening its peak hour deficit to about 12 percent, the report said.

Economic growth and an expanding middle class demand for shopping malls, air-conditioned homes and offices have meant that many of India's 1.2 billion people struggle with blackouts, especially in rural areas and in the peak summer months when temperatures in some parts exceed 45 degrees Celsius.

State-run monopoly producer Coal India's annual output was stagnant at 431.32 million tonnes in 2010/11, crimped by hurdles over environmental clearances and land acquisition as well as by low investment, forcing sharp downward revisions of targets.

India's appetite for coal has meant Coal India is the country's second most valuable company after an initial public offering last year raised a record of about $3.5 billion.

Costly imports may be the only way now to meet the country's coal demand.

But distribution firms are reluctant to buy costlier power from producers, which blend imported coal, because they will have to sell power at a discount and incur losses.

"If you correct pricing at the retail level, then only imported coal is a viable option. Prices of imported coal have gone up due to tax changes by some countries, pushing up the variable cost of generation by about 1 rupee per unit," said Ashok Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers.

The cost of fuel used for power generation is passed on to the distribution companies, which sell electricity at regulated tariffs that do not reflect costs, Khurana added.

The net losses of the distribution firms are estimated at about 400 billion rupees ($8 billion) in FY 2011.

The report also suggested gas should be used to produce 20,000-25,000 MW of power during 2012/17 but recognised there were hurdles to its availability and set a generation target of just over 1,000 MW.

"In view of uncertainty of gas availability for the 12th plan projects, only those projects have been considered which have tied up gas linkage from local sources," it said. ($1 = 49.807 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Jane Baird)