NEW DELHI Jan 16 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will come under intense pressure to come up with a swift response to the worsening crisis in the country's power industry on Wednesday when he meets top executives from the sector's biggest companies.

India, striving to ensure energy security for its people and industry, has also been struggling to pay Iran for oil imports after new U.S. sanctions which penalise any financial institutions dealing with Iran's central bank.

Fuel shortage due to stagnant domestic coal output and lower-than-expected gas output, slow environmental clearances, and shortage of funding have held up power projects and threaten India's economic growth.

"Power companies have been pushed into a corner and therefore they felt they should take the issue to the highest level in the government," said V. Srinivasan, analyst with Angel Broking.

Power sector executives are likely to push for swifter action to improve access to coal and make it easier to get funding, acquire land and get environmental clearances.

Policy gridlock in India, which has resulted in little economic reforms in the past few years, has crimped investment and contributed to a slowing of the economy.

Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata, his deputy Cyrus Mistry, Reliance Power Chairman Anil Ambani, Adani Power Chairman Gautam Adani and top executives from other private power firms will be part of the delegation, organised by the Association of Power Producers.

The executives will also meet ministers in charge of finance, coal, petroleum and environment on the same day.

Late last year, Singh met top executives from the telecommunications sector to hear their concerns about regulatory issues.

A shortage of coal and gas and uncertainty over supply have thrown the business plans of the generators into disarray and made lenders reluctant to lend, delaying projects.

Tata Power and Reliance Power, developers of 4-gigawatt plus power plants, are lobbying the government to free them from loss-making power sales contracts and want to be allowed to pass on rising fuel costs to consumers.

However, power producers have agreements with state governments over tariffs and the federal government can do little in the regard, Angel Broking's Srinivasan said.

Plants that can produce about 20,000 megawatts thermal power are working at sub-optimal capacity, and another 30,000 MW of plants under construction are likely to be affected by fuel shortages, said Ashok Khurana, director general at the Association of Power Producers.

India has an installed capacity of 187,000 MW, about a fifth of China's capacity, and a peak-hour deficit of about 12 percent.

A shortage of coal could prevent India from reaching its target of raising capacity by 75,000 MW in the five years to March 2017, a government draft report said late last year.

In its 12th five-year plan ending March 2012, India will add only 52,063 MW, falling short of the targeted 62,374 MW, continuing a trend of missing power output targets.

Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation and will be required for about 85 percent of the target capacity addition in 2012-2017, the draft said.

India has about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but has struggled to provide enough of the fuel to power sector because of challenges in land acquisition and environmental clearances for mining.

A shortage of domestic supply is likely to push up coal imports by four times to 213 million tonnes in 2016/17 from 54 million tonnes this fiscal year, the draft said.

Costly imports, which may seem the only way to meet the country's coal demand, make power more expensive, forcing distribution firms, which sell at subsidised tariffs, to slow procurement. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ted Kerr and Aradhana Aravindan)