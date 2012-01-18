* Tata, Ambani, other top power company execs to meet PM
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 Some of India's biggest
tycoons pushed the government to resolve the country's worsening
electricity crunch by freeing access to fuel for power plants,
adding pressure on Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, blamed for
failing to push bold reforms.
Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata, Reliance Power
Chairman Anil Ambani, and Adani Power Chairman Gautam
Adani met with Singh on a long day of meetings in the capital
between top power industry executives and senior government
officials.
"We pushed for all issues, mainly augmenting domestic coal
production," Ashok Khurana, director general of the Association
of Power Producers said after the group met B.K. Chaturvedi, the
member of India's Planning Commission responsible for energy.
India does not produce enough power to meet the demands of a
fast-growing economy and increasingly affluent population of 1.2
billion people. Outages in big cities, including the capital,
are commonplace, and industrial users and office buildings must
frequently rely on self-generated power.
Coal and natural gas shortages and delays in acquiring land,
have crimped the rollout of new plants by big producers such as
Adani and left many existing units running below capacity.
"The government needs to coordinate all its arms if it aims
to improve the situation in the power sector," said V.
Srinivasan, an analyst with Angel Broking.
India has installed capacity of 187,000 megawatts (MW),
about a fifth of what China has, and has a peak-hour deficit of
about 12 percent. India's power output rose 8 percent to 72.7
billion kilowatt-hours in December from a year earlier.
But halfway through a second five-year term, Singh's
government has made little headway in pushing reforms in power
and other areas, crimping investment and contributing to slowing
growth.
COAL AND FUNDING
Stagnant domestic output by state-run Coal India,
the world's largest coal miner, and lower-than-expected gas
production coupled with the high cost of imports has thrown the
business plans of generators into disarray.
In addition, the inability to pass along the full cost of
fuel price increases makes many units unprofitable.
But as pressure builds on the government, India has raised
its coal import target by over a third to about 114 million
tonnes in the fiscal year ending in March, though further
increases are unlikely because of a lack of rail capacity from
key ports to end-users.
Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation
and will be required for about 85 percent of the target of
adding 75,000 MW of capacity by 2017, a government draft report
said in late 2011.
India has about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves but
struggles to provide private players more access to coal blocks
and swifter environmental clearances and land acquisition.
Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said on Wednesday that
private sector power companies should do their part to address
the shortage by lifting production at their own mines.
"We can't increase coal production quickly," he said after
meeting the delegation, which was ferried between meetings in
luxury cars and trailed by a about two-dozen journalists.
"We have asked them to resolve issues and increase output at
captive mines."
NOT ENOUGH GAS
Gas does not provide an easy answer. India is the world's
eighth-largest importer of LNG and the gap between demand and
supply is growing as domestic output slows, though India has
allowed active drilling in coal-methane blocks and is building
more capacity to receive imports.
Gas demand is likely to rise to around 410 million standard
cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) by 2019-20 from consumption of
around 177 MMSCMD in 2010-11, according to ratings agency ICRA.
Much of the new gas demand is expected to be met by imports
that are more expensive than domestic supplies.
Power companies have been lobbying the federal government in
vain to free them from power sales contracts to pass on rising
fuel costs to consumers. But power tariff agreements are set by
state governments reluctant to raise prices.
Losses for distribution firms were estimated at 400 billion
rupees ($8 billion) in the year that ended in March 2011.
Lower than expected gas output from Reliance
Industries-operated D6 block in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin,
off India's east coast, has also dashed hopes for a quick spike
in domestic supplies.
Banks, already burdened with loans to loss-making state-run
electricity distribution firms, are reluctant to lend to
proposed power projects that do not have assured fuel supplies,
especially gas eyed for new combined-cycle units.
