NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India's prime minister
tepidly pledged help on chronic power shortages strangling
economic growth, offering few specifics in a meeting with
business leaders in the sector who sought faster coal and gas
development and to pass on rising costs.
Electricity shortages are a bottleneck in India, where Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh is under pressure for failing to drive
bold reforms in power and other sectors, such as allowing
private generation firms to pass on higher fuel costs to ensure
new plants needed to boost supply are profitable.
"We discussed with him shortage of domestic fuel, cost
increase due to imports, financial health of state utilities and
environmental clearances," Ashok Khurana, director general of
India's Association of Power Producers, said on Wednesday.
He "has given us full assurance to address all our issues in
a credible and commercially sustainable way," he said after a
group including Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata and Reliance
Power Chairman Anil Ambani met Singh at his residence
during a long day of meetings in the capital.
Singh's office pledged a "practical, pragmatic and viable
solution" to the industry's problems would be found and said a
committee would be formed at the secretary level, but offered
little in the way of specific solutions.
Singh has made little headway in pushing overall economic
reforms halfway through his second term, disappointing hopes for
rapid change to an economy constrained by capacity issues.
India does not produce enough power to meet the demands of a
fast-growing economy and increasingly affluent population of 1.2
billion people. Outages in big cities, including the capital,
are commonplace, and businesses frequently rely on
self-generated power.
Coal and natural gas shortages have crimped the rollout of
new plants by big producers such as Adani Power and
left many existing units running below capacity.
"The government needs to coordinate all its arms if it aims
to improve the situation in the power sector," said V.
Srinivasan, an analyst with Angel Broking.
India has installed capacity of 187,000 megawatts (MW),
about a fifth of what China has, and a peak-hour deficit of
about 12 percent. India's power output rose 8 percent to 72.7
billion kilowatt-hours in December from a year earlier.
COAL AND FUNDING
Stagnant domestic output by state-run Coal India,
the world's largest coal miner, and lower-than-expected gas
production coupled with the high cost of imports has thrown the
business plans of generators into disarray.
But as pressure builds on the government, India has raised
its coal import target by over a third to about 114 million
tonnes in the fiscal year ending in March, though a lack of rail
capacity from key ports to end-users remains a constraint.
Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation
and will be required for about 85 percent of a 75,000 MW target
for new capacity by 2017, a government draft report said in late
2011.
India has about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves but
struggles to provide private players more access to coal blocks
and swifter environmental clearances and land acquisition.
Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said on Wednesday that
private sector power firms should lift production at their own
mines.
"We can't increase coal production quickly," he said after
meeting the delegation, which was ferried between meetings in
luxury cars and trailed by a about two-dozen journalists.
"We have asked them to resolve issues and increase output at
captive mines."
NOT ENOUGH GAS
India is the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG and the
gap between demand and supply is widening, though drilling in
coal-methane blocks and more capacity for imports is underway.
But demand is forecast to rise to around 410 million
standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) by 2020 from consumption
of around 177 MMSCMD in 2011, according to ratings agency ICRA,
with much of the gap expected to be filled by imports that are
more expensive than domestic supplies.
To cover higher import gas import prices, power companies
have asked the federal government, in vain, to help free them
from fixed sales contracts with state governments so they can
pass on costs to consumers.
Losses for distribution firms were estimated at 400 billion
rupees ($8 billion) in the year that ended in March 2011, mainly
linked to higher fuel costs for gas and coal.
Lower than expected gas output from Reliance
Industries-operated D6 block in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin,
off India's east coast, has also dashed hopes for a spike in
domestic supplies.
Banks, already burdened with loans to loss-making state-run
electricity distribution firms, are reluctant to lend to
proposed power projects that do not have assured fuel supplies,
especially new combined-cycle units that can run on gas.
(US$1=50.38 rupees)
