MUMBAI Aug 28 A sharp fall in output at a large
Indian power plant due to a coal shortage may lead to power cuts
in some areas, underlining the challenge the new government
faces in overhauling the sector and its creaking infrastructure.
Indian utility Adani Power Ltd has reduced output
at its Mundra facility in western Gujarat state by about 2,300
megawatts due to a shortage of coal, two senior officials at
state-owned power transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India
Ltd said.
Adani Power declined to comment.
As a result of the cut, India's total generation capacity on
Thursday was about 9,110 MW less than its potential demand at
peak periods of the day. That gap was nearly twice as wide as at
the beginning of the week, according to Power Grid data.
"Well I don't know about the possibility of a breakdown ...
There is a problem, I think, with many of the coal supplies,"
Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in Mumbai on
Thursday. He declined to give details.
India, which uses coal to generate more than two-thirds of
its electricity, is struggling to provide enough power to meet
rising demand. The power sector has not been able to obtain
sufficient domestic coal and has become reliant on costlier
imports.
"As of now there is no major supply cut, but if the output
is not increased soon, we may see outages in some states. We
have asked the states not to draw excessive power," one of the
officials at Power Grid said.
"We are monitoring the situation and are hopeful that there
will not be major disruptions."
The states that could be hit with blackouts include western
Maharashtra state, whose capital is the financial hub Mumbai,
and northern state of Haryana, the official said, declining to
be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
A court this week declared scores of coal block mining
allocations made since 1993 unlawful and arbitrary. If it
cancels the blocks after a further hearing due to start on
Monday, India may have to import even more coal to keep the
lights on.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to office in May on
promises to boost the economy and improve basic services for
millions of Indians who still lack running water and
electricity.
Power generation has been further hit by a 1,600 MW drop in
output due to a technical fault on Wednesday at a plant owned by
Tata Power Company Ltd, the utility said.
(additional reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI; editing by
Jane Baird)