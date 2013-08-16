(Corrects reference to control of Reliance Infrastructure in
paragraph 1, clarifies in paragraph 7, adds context on industry
in paragraph 14)
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI Aug 16 Gopal Saxena, the chief
executive of a power distribution company run by Reliance
Infrastructure Ltd, faces a tough choice.
He could break a mandate to supply around-the-clock
electricity to 1.8 million customers in south and west Delhi, or
he could wait for two power utilities to make good on threats to
cut off supplies to his company unless they are paid $590
million owed in late payments.
Either way, the capital of Asia's third-largest economy is
facing the prospect of blackouts.
His dilemma underscores the rot in India's power sector
after years of rising debts, fuel supply shortages, corruption,
red tape and tariffs kept artificially low by populist politics.
In the sweltering summer heat last year, the country suffered a
mass blackout, affecting an area where 670 million people live.
Such problems have hobbled Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
efforts to fix India's chronic power shortages, which are a
drain on economic growth - now at its lowest rate in a decade -
and sap the competitiveness of its businesses.
"Unfortunately we have not had a cost-reflective tariff from
the regulatory commission, which has imposed severe burdens on
us," Saxena told Reuters in an interview in his Delhi office.
"We are faced with Hobson's choice: I have to supply power 24/7.
I don't have the money to pay. Now if I do not pay, somebody is
going to cut off the power, or somebody has to pay the cost."
Reliance Infrastructure, whose chairman is billionaire Anil
Ambani, took over BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) in 2002 in a
joint venture with the Delhi state government. It was a rare
foray by a private company into the power distribution business,
which is mostly controlled by India's 28 states.
BRPL officials say they have helped improve electricity
supplies in Delhi since the distribution business was privatised
there, but at a big cost to their company.
The tariffs they are permitted to charge by a state
electricity regulator have risen nearly 70 percent since 2002,
but the cost of buying electricity from generation companies and
supplying it has shot up by more than 300 percent, Saxena said.
As a result, BRPL now owes $770 million in late payments to
more than a dozen power utilities. Two of these, Pragati Power
Corporation Limited (PPCL) and Indraprastha Power Generation
Company Limited (IPGCL), have threatened BRPL with an ultimatum
to either pay up or lose the power, Saxena said. Ironically,
both the generators are run by the Delhi state government.
The threat means BRPL might be forced to cut power supplies
by 25-30 percent for a period of four hours at peak times.
A spokesman for IPGCL could not be reached for comment. The
general manager for finance at both companies declined to
comment, as did a company secretary for PPCL.
STAYING ALIVE
Many Indians see cheap or free power as a right, not a
privilege, and raising tariffs is especially difficult as the
country gears up for a general election due by May. Delhi, which
separately goes to the polls in a state election in November,
witnessed street protests against tariff hikes in March that
were led by a prominent anti-corruption activist.
BRPL is by no means the only distribution company to be
hobbled by tariff regulation. Singh's government has attempted
to fix the financial health of such firms with a $32 billion
federal bailout package that came with strict riders. But, as a
private player, BRPL is not eligible for a slice of the rescue
package.
The inability to pass on the rising costs of power
generation has also hit utilities, including Adani Power Ltd
and Tata Power Company Ltd, both of which
posted losses in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
"Our profitability certainly has been impaired, but more
important is for us to stay alive," Saxena said.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Ian Geoghegan)