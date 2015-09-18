By Tommy Wilkes and Frank Jack Daniel
| NEW DELHI, Sept 18
package for power utilities owing tens of billions of dollars,
but Prime Minister Narendra Modi must first convince states to
make politically hard choices as he seeks a victory for reforms
needed to galvanise the economy.
Modi, who has had mixed success pushing through his reform
agenda since coming to power 16 months ago, has prioritised
tackling a problem that is stifling bank lending needed for a
revival in Asia's third largest economy, three senior government
sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.
Problematic utility debts account for a quarter of all
restructured bank loans in India.
In total, utilities owe $66 billion. New Delhi has
identified about 1.5 trillion rupees ($22.7 billion) of debt
held by financially stretched utilities as most at risk, one of
the sources said, adding to the urgency to relieve a banking
system weighed down by bad loans.
Under the proposal, New Delhi wants to persuade state
governments to take over some of their utilities' debt.
In return, the electricity distributors would commit to
re-investing interest savings in new lines and metering,
improving billing and cutting rampant power theft, the sources
said, declining to be named because the plan is not public.
To make it work, the distributors are likely to come under
pressure to raise electricity tariffs for consumers used to low
prices.
One top power ministry official said the proposal was "very
close" to being finalised and that states with the biggest
problems agreed to back it.
"The states have a very clear incentive to do this. The
interest cost comes down significantly," he said.
By forcing tougher action at state level to ensure
electricity is paid for and supplies are reliable, Modi hopes to
avoid a backlash in parliament, where the opposition has already
blocked other economic reforms this year.
Fixing power would temper criticism that Modi's government
is not doing enough to improve the lives of common Indians,
having made election campaign promises to replicate his success
in Gujarat and deliver 24/7 power across India.
As chief minister, Modi transformed Gujarat's power sector
by lowering debt and clamping down on theft. Many consumers
agreed to pay higher prices in return for round the clock power.
Utilities in India's other states remain largely unreformed.
CONVINCING STATES
Though New Delhi is convinced more Indians are willing to
pay for electricity if offered reliable supplies, sceptics say
it will be hard to force states to make people pay, when it
risks alienating important vote banks, like farmers.
"Unless you make fundamental decisions in terms of running
these (distributors) based on commercial decisions, you are just
postponing the problem," said Arvind Mahajan, who heads KPMG's
energy practice in India.
A three-year restructuring launched in 2012 offered a
moratorium on capital repayment in return for reform but failed
to end losses because local governments resisted hiking tariffs
and cutting theft.
There may be other costs to bear, too. The government may
have to relax limits on the size of states' deficits if they are
to take over distributors' debts, putting pressure on India's
consolidated fiscal position as New Delhi tries to improve its
finances.
Modi has made devolving political power a key plank of his
agenda, confident individual states will increasingly compete to
reform by themselves. After failing to pass legislation to make
land purchases easier, for example, central government is
encouraging states to enact their own rules.
Six states have agreed in principle to take over some of
their power distributors' debts, one of the government sources
said. But some others are far from convinced.
The chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, a vast agricultural
northern state with a population bigger than Brazil, said taking
on utilities' 420 billion rupees of debt would reduce the
state's interest burden by five percentage points but more than
double its borrowings.
"We will have to deliberate a lot before taking a final
call," said Alok Ranjan.
(additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair and Manoj Kumar in NEW
DELHI and Sharat Pradhan in LUCKNOW; Writing by Tommy Wilkes;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)