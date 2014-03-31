NEW DELHI, March 31 State-run NTPC,
the biggest power producer in India, said it was preparing to
start commercial operations at three new solar power plants,
doubling its capacity from solar energy sources.
NTPC has vowed to raise the amount of energy it generates
from renewable resources as it aims to diversify away from
conventional fuels including coal because of insufficient
domestic supplies, which have forced it to buy costly imports.
The three new plants total 45 megawatts and bring NTPC's
renewable energy capacity to 75 MW, the company said in a
regulatory statement on Monday.
But non-conventional energy projects account for a tiny
fraction of NTPC's total commercial capacity of 41,859 MW.
Separately, NTPC said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with the Ministry of Power with a pledge to try
and add 2,023 MW of capacity in 2014-2015.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jane Baird)